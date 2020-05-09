Cowlitz County Historical Museum seeks local COVID-19 stories

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is seeking stories from the public about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyday life.
The project, in partnership with the Kelso and Longview public libraries, aims to archive the stories for use in future research, exhibitions and education.
“This project will preserve the stories and experiences of our local citizens for future generations,” Cowlitz County Museum Director Joseph Govednik said in a press release.
Stories can be shared through the “COVID-19 Community Survey” questionnaire form on the Museum website, available at http://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/218/Museum.
Stories can also be shared orally over a 10 minute phone interview administered by volunteer Rosemary Powelson from 3 p.m. through 5 p.m., Monday through Friday by appointment. The museum asks those interested to contact Powelson at covid19.cchm@gmail.com to schedule an interview.
Rosemary previously worked with the Museum and taught art history and studio art at Lower Columbia College for 30 years, according to the museum. She retired in 2008 and remains active in the community, currently serving as Vice-President of the Longview Library Foundation and tutor for students achieving citizenship through Project Read.
Questions can be emailed to Govednik at govednikj@co.cowlitz.wa.us.
