Cowlitz County Historical Museum plans state-funded project to expand collection space

The World War I uniform of a Long-Bell Lumber Company employee. A photo of a Lewis River steamboat’s formal dining room. A saucer from Longview’s Lotus Cafe in the mid-20th century.

Those are just three of the roughly 35,000 objects and one million photos that comprise the Cowlitz County Historical Museum’s collection. Now, officials are making room for more.

Staff and volunteers are trying to solve a problem facing museums across the globe: As more objects amass over time, how can facilities make room to store the past?

Storage expansion

Cowlitz County Historical Museum officials plan to double the amount of space in their largest storage room this summer by installing collapsible shelves.

Turning a lever will collapse the shelves into one another, said Cowlitz County Historical Museum Director Joseph Govednik, so more Kelso Fire Department helmets, Cowlitz Indian Tribe cooking baskets and photos of the Longview, Portland and Northern Railway trestle in West Kelso can be stored.

“Basically, we're getting rid of all the unused floor space so you only have one aisle,” Govednik said.

The goal is to close an offsite storage rental to house the museum's collection under one roof in the Allen Street facility, he added.

The museum was awarded $17,000 for the project during the last legislative session as part of the 2021-23 capital budget. Govednik said the money comes from a capital grant through the Washington State Historical Society.

A contractor’s bid to install the shelves has increased since the award was granted, he added, and officials are looking to apply for additional grants or request donations to make up the difference.

Global problem

The Kelso-based museum isn’t the only facility running short on space due to growing collections.

An international survey of museums in 2011 reports half of the 55,000 museums represented did not have enough storage room, according to an Italian organization focused on preserving artifacts. The study shows 95% of the participating museums' collections are kept in storage.

Govednik said the historical museum has similar constraints housing its expansive collection.

"Our museum, like most museums, has a shortage of storage," he said.

The facility typically keeps the majority of its collection away from the public eye, he added. Stored items are typically pulled only for temporary exhibits like the collection on the centennial celebration of most American women’s right to vote in 2020 and a 2017-19 exhibit honoring the centennial of the entry of the United States into WWI.

Govednik said a museum committee conceptualizes exhibits, then researches the facility's collection "to see how they will tell those stories." Items are primarily donated to the facility, while some are loaned for special presentations, he added.

If you go What: Hans Schaufus' photography collection "Vestiges of the Iron Curtain: Eastern Germany’s Legacy in Black and White." When: Through March 19. Where: The Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso. Cost: Free. Info: 360-577-3119 or cowlitzcountyhistory.org.

The museum also is housing more art exhibits to "try other themes," he said. The Columbia Artists Association will host its spring show at the museum from March 22 to April 16, reports the association.

A black-and-white photography collection of Longview resident Hans Schafus will be displayed through March 19 at the museum. Schaufus photographed East Germany roughly two decades after the collapse of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and 50 years after Schaufus first visited the region as a soldier, according to the museum.

