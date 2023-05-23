Join for the season's final First Thursday program at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum at 7 p.m. on June 1, where local historian-author will present "From the Old Northwest to the Pacific Northwest: The Preservation of Civil War Letters and The Planned City of Longview.”

How did 180 original Civil War letters, written by the Ellithorpe family of rural western New York, resurface in Cowlitz County in the early 20th century? What was the role of Longview’s “planned city” in attracting these priceless historic documents? Where are the letters stored today?

It is Simpson’s sixth, and final, presentation since 2014. His recent book based on the letters is entitled "All for the Union; The Sage of One Northern Family Fighting the Civil War," and it will be available for purchase after the meeting.

The First Thursday programs will return again after the summer.

The museum is located at 405 Allen Street in Kelso and the doors open at 6:30 p.m.