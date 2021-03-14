Cowlitz County health officials reflect on lessons learned as coronavirus pandemic hits one year anniversary

In the year since public health officials declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the world, and Cowlitz County, have drastically changed.
Attitudes have shifted from fear of the unknown to a tenuous optimism as COVID-19 vaccines became more widely available. While health officials say life may return to the “new normal” in the next few months, the virus still poses a risk. In interviews with The Daily News on the pandemic’s one-year anniversary, Cowlitz County health officials reflected on the lessons they have learned.
As of Friday, 58 Cowlitz County residents had died from COVID-19, according to the county health department. More than 220 residents have been hospitalized and about 4,365 people are confirmed cases.
The pandemic and related restrictions altered every aspect of life.
Thousands lost their jobs or had work hours reduced amid restrictions. Schools and businesses closed, some for good. Events, activities and meetings were canceled or moved online. Many people haven’t seen their friends and family in person for months.
One year ago, Cowlitz County had no confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some businesses and organizations were increasing sanitation but remained open. Event and meeting cancelations were slowly beginning.
Uncertainty at first
As COVID-19 cases increased worldwide in 2020, Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, wondered what would happen in Southwest Washington.
“It was, as a public health official, a terrifying time because we didn’t know what kind of impacts we were gonna see,” Krager said. “What strikes me the most is there was so much unknown and how much that has changed over time as science progresses and we gather more information.”
Krager said the initial data from China on the virus was “really scary” with extremely high rates of hospitalization and death. Although the preliminary numbers were worse than what the country ended up seeing, it was scary looking at climbing numbers regionally and overwhelmed hospitals in other cities and not knowing if that was going to happen everywhere, he said.
Dr. Lawrence Neville, PeaceHealth chief medical officer, said he struggled to find the right analogy to describe the novel coronavirus.
“We were trying to explain based on the limited knowledge we had,” he said. “Was it right to say this was like a bad seasonal flu? Or right to say this is like Ebola or something that raises immense level of fear? … Looking back, we adjusted quickly as we got information, but were struggling to find the right way to understand how much this would impact us in our community and how much we’d have to learn in coming months.”
The hospital began planning for a worst-case scenario, that, thankfully, didn’t happen here, Neville said. Cases in Cowlitz County were low enough the hospital closed its COVID-19 unit in June before reopening it in early December as cases surged.
First cases
The first known COVID-19 case in the United States, a Snohomish County man, was announced Jan. 20.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, with more than 118,000 cases and nearly 4,300 deaths worldwide. Just over one year later, as of Friday, March 12, global cases topped 118.8 million, with more than 2.6 million deaths recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
PeaceHealth St. John reported its first COVID-19 case on March 17, 2020, a Lewis County man in his 80s. On March 20, Cowlitz County reported its first two COVID-19 cases, both treated and released from St. John.
Three days later, Inslee announced the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order shuttering all “non-essential” businesses and banning gatherings outside households.
Washington schools first shut down on March 17 for what was to be a six-week stretch, to April 24. In Oregon, the initial closure was from March 16 through March 31. After some back and forth, schools had to pivot to remote learning. Sports, activities, proms, graduations were canceled or went virtual.
As cases spread across the country, overwhelming hospitals in some cities, virus activity in Cowlitz County remained relatively low, with about 100 cases in the first three months of the pandemic.
Krager said it’s likely larger metro areas like Seattle and New York were hit harder initially because they get more international travelers. The governor’s lockdown orders and widespread willingness to follow them helped keep disease low in the Cowlitz County because everything shut down before the virus could take hold, he said.
The first restrictions
“The problem with restrictions, is if they work people get mad because they didn’t see this catastrophe happen,” Krager said. “It’s a difficult Catch-22. If we hadn’t put things in place how much worse would it have been? It’s hard to say, but I think we could have seen more loss of life.”
Fighting the “very human” reaction against being isolated has been a constant battle for most of the pandemic, Krager said. Fatigue is understandable, and it’s not tenable to remain under significant restrictions when case counts are low, even with the risk of opening, he said.
Cowlitz County moved to phase 2 of the governor’s initial reopening plan in May, allowing more outdoor recreation, small gatherings and reopening many businesses, including restaurants, salons and retail, at limited capacity for the first time in about two months.
The county recorded a small bump in cases after reopening, but cases remanded low until a spike in July. Ahead of Independence Day, health officials had realized the effect of holidays on virus activity after seeing cases connected to Memorial Day and Mothers Day gatherings, Krager said. The annual Go 4th community July 4th festival was canceled May 1.
Krager said that in Cowlitz County, a single very large July 4th barbeque with about 50 to 60 people led to at least 20 COVID-19 cases, including a spread to long-term care facilities. Although many of the party’s attendees were college-age and had low personal risk, some unfortunately worked at facilities housing those most vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, he said.
Family gatherings
Around that time the county also saw similar transmission among families with younger people attending get-togethers and spreading the virus to parents or grandparents, Krager said.
“The fact that as an individual who is relatively healthy and younger the risk of severe outcome is pretty low and people recognize that,” Krager said. “If you are viewing it from a very individual perspective you might not take things as seriously because if your chance of a severe outcome is that low, some people are willing to take those risks. The problem is as you add up those risks over time and enough people don’t take things seriously it leads to severe outcomes for overall population.”
“I remember the initial terrifying statistic of deaths were 80,000 to 100,000, and those were considered worst-case scenarios,” Krager said. “Here we are five times that and people still are not recognizing the magnitude of the destruction and death that has been caused.”
The county recorded its first five COVID-19 deaths in July. Cases peaked in mid-July, fell and plateaued until another, smaller peak in September.
Health officials anticipated the fall surge because of the changing weather and holiday season, but it was larger than they hoped it would be, Krager said.
The fall surge
In Cowlitz County, COVID-19 cases rose sharply, then gradually to their highest levels from late October through January. The surge overwhelmed contact tracing and case investigations. Deaths climbed above the state average in early November through mid-December and are now on par with the state average.
St. John reopened its COVID-19 unit in early December, but the surge didn’t overwhelm hospitals.
“In some ways, there was a feeling of helplessness. We were doing what we could but understood it wasn’t going to be enough to prevent cases,” Krager said. “It’s challenging and stressful in a lot of ways to watch that happen. … We know how to prevent transmission but can’t convince everyone, get buy-in from everyone to put those practices into place on consistent basis. And that’s been our challenge the whole time, getting people to understand our message and put things into practice.”
Krager said while he’s not sure if the restrictions on businesses prevent cases that would have been directly caused by the business being open, people may take more precautions when restrictions are in place because it signals things are more serious.
“I can’t help but wonder if the virus was worse in terms of individual risk, would things have gone differently? If the death rate was higher, would we have responded differently as society and taken restrictions and lockdowns to heart? I think it’s possible things would have been different.”
People taking varying levels of precautions has led to persistent virus activity despite restrictions, Krager said.
“We’ve gone through three spikes and every time we finish a spike, we end up at a plateau higher than where we started that initial spike,” he said. “It makes me worry. The numbers across Washington and across the country are going down, but the pace has slowed.”
Krager said he hopes cases continue to trend down as vaccines become more widespread. However, if people don’t stick to safety measures, cases could surge before enough people are vaccinated to stop transmission, he said.
“It feels like we are so close to the end. If we can get people to buy in just a bit longer and get vaccinated we will be in a much better place.”