Cowlitz County health officials reflect on lessons learned as coronavirus pandemic hits one year anniversary

As COVID-19 cases increased worldwide in 2020, Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, wondered what would happen in Southwest Washington.

“It was, as a public health official, a terrifying time because we didn’t know what kind of impacts we were gonna see,” Krager said. “What strikes me the most is there was so much unknown and how much that has changed over time as science progresses and we gather more information.”

Krager said the initial data from China on the virus was “really scary” with extremely high rates of hospitalization and death. Although the preliminary numbers were worse than what the country ended up seeing, it was scary looking at climbing numbers regionally and overwhelmed hospitals in other cities and not knowing if that was going to happen everywhere, he said.

Dr. Lawrence Neville, PeaceHealth chief medical officer, said he struggled to find the right analogy to describe the novel coronavirus.