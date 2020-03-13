Cowlitz County Health Department recommends canceling large gatherings

Organizers of smaller events should take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at their gatherings. The Washington State Department of Health has recommendations for event organizers.

Courts move to protect jurors, the public

People at higher risk from coronavirus will be excused from jury duty in Cowlitz County courts until further notice, and court officials Friday encouraged anyone who is party to court cases to reschedule their hearings.

People selected for jury duty can be excused if they have a chronic health condition such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes; a weakened immune system; pregnant or nursing; currently ill; or meet some other criteria of risk identified by the Centers for Disease Control.

Anyone seeking to be excused from jury still must obtain court approval by calling the Superior Court Clerk’s Office at 360-577-3016.

"If you are a party to a case, we would encourage you to work with your attorney to get your hearing rescheduled. If you are not represented by an attorney, we would encourage you to contact the Cowlitz County Clerk’s office at 360-577-3016 to reschedule your hearing," Court Administrator Chad Connors said in a prepared statement.