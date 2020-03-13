Cowlitz County Health Department recommends canceling large gatherings

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Friday afternoon recommended cancelling large gatherings of more than 250 people to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and Cowlitz County court administrators announced measures to protect jurors and others from the virus.
The Health Department recommendation includes concerts, festivals, conferences, conventions, worship services, sporting events and other similar events or activities. At this time, recommendations do not apply to school attendance, businesses, grocery and retail stores.
Health and Human Services is making the recommendations in an abundance of caution, according to a health department press release. There is no evidence of widespread transmission of COVID-19 in Cowlitz County, which still has no lab-confirmed cases. This could change as commercial labs ramp up testing capacity, according to the department.
"The recommendations are being made in an effort to help protect those in our communities who are at risk for severe illness and lessen the impact to our health care system," the press release said.
The recommendations for large gatherings align Cowlitz County with similar restrictions in place in the Puget Sound area, in Clark County, and in Oregon. And Gov. Jay Inslee Friday extended the state's prohibition of gatherings of 250 of more people applicable to the whole state.
Organizers of smaller events should take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at their gatherings. The Washington State Department of Health has recommendations for event organizers.
Courts move to protect jurors, the public
People at higher risk from coronavirus will be excused from jury duty in Cowlitz County courts until further notice, and court officials Friday encouraged anyone who is party to court cases to reschedule their hearings.
People selected for jury duty can be excused if they have a chronic health condition such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes; a weakened immune system; pregnant or nursing; currently ill; or meet some other criteria of risk identified by the Centers for Disease Control.
Anyone seeking to be excused from jury still must obtain court approval by calling the Superior Court Clerk’s Office at 360-577-3016.
"If you are a party to a case, we would encourage you to work with your attorney to get your hearing rescheduled. If you are not represented by an attorney, we would encourage you to contact the Cowlitz County Clerk’s office at 360-577-3016 to reschedule your hearing," Court Administrator Chad Connors said in a prepared statement.
Court functions at the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice, the Youth Services Center, Jail, and St. John Medical Center will continue to operate during normal business hours, Connors said.
Employees and court participants should follow the recommendations from Cowlitz County Health Department offices while at court facilities: increase handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizer; observe respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette by covering coughts or sneezes; keep a distance from others (more than six feet, if possible); frequently clean and disinfect surfaces; and stay at home if you have an illness.