Cowlitz County has six new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County reported six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the total case number to 463.

One virus patient is currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths. As of Wednesday, 208 cases are considered recovered and 250 are considered active. 

