Cowlitz County has six new COVID-19 cases

Cowlitz County reported six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, bringing the total case number to 463.
One virus patient is currently hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. The county has recorded five COVID-19 deaths. As of Wednesday, 208 cases are considered recovered and 250 are considered active.
Marissa Heffernan
Reporter
