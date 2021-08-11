Cowlitz County governments, nonprofits work to prevent heat deaths

The June heat-related death of a homeless man in Longview has triggered a countywide effort to prevent future tragedies and prepare the area for large-scale emergencies.
Government and nonprofits are creating a plan for when local emergencies — such as earthquakes, chemical spills or additional scorching temperatures — strike.
Man dies of heat exposure, other health complications at Longview homeless encampment Sunday as temperatures reached 107
Near record-breaking high temperatures played a role in the death Sunday of a man living outdoors in Longview.
The National Weather Service reported temperatures in Kelso reached 99 degrees Wednesday, and called for a high of 100 Thursday and 98 Friday.
July meeting
A church in Longview serves as a cold weather shelter when temperatures hit near freezing, but there is no local shelter when temperatures rise.
The homeless man’s June death propelled officials to meet.
Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hembree said roughly 80 people convened in an hour-long virtual meeting July 12 to create a countywide emergency response plan. Attendees included government agencies such as the Cowlitz County Health & Human Services Department and RiverCities Transit, as well as nonprofits such as the Longview Church of the Nazarene.
In a region known for its mild summers and lack of air conditioning, Lower Columbia residents are facing increasingly high temperatures, expected to peak near 110 degrees this weekend.
Temperatures reached 107 degrees on June 27, according to the Western Regional Climate Center. That day, a man living outside in the homeless encampment on Alabama Street in Longview died, partially because of the excessive heat, according to the Cowlitz County Coroner’s office.
At the July meeting, Hembree volunteered to temporarily create a centralized list of available cooling shelters when extreme heat hits and publish the directory on www.facebook.com/CowlitzCountyDEM and www.211info.org.
He said several cooling shelters were underutilized during June’s heat wave because they weren’t publicized.
Longview Presbyterian Church Pastor Liz Kearny, who helps coordinate the severe cold weather shelter, said she was “really encouraged” by the meeting because there was “a lot of unity there.”
As of Thursday, the Emergency Management Department identified eight cooling shelter locations, including the Longview Church of the Nazarene, that will be open during the day this week. Pastor Mike Yost said the air conditioned church will be open Thursday and Friday for people needing to cool down.
“We want to help in any way we can,” he said.
Long-term goals
Hembree said more volunteers are needed to find a long-term solution for local emergencies.
He said he cannot coordinate shelter responses if a local mass evacuation occurred because the Cowlitz County Emergency Department’s three-member team has to backup the response.
He said the county needs to outline an “incident command system” to identify materials and people needed during emergencies. While local residents have “big hearts,” not enough “are stepping up to the plate,” he added.
“Everyone seems to look for someone else to solve the problem,” he said. “And that’s a big problem right now.”
Of the roughly 80 attendees, Hembree said 24 responded to a survey to offer help, such as providing shelter locations during an emergency.
The next step, he said, is to review those locations with the county fire marshal and health department to ensure they are in compliance.
“It’s a puzzle we’re trying to put together right now,” he said.