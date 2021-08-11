Cowlitz County governments, nonprofits work to prevent heat deaths

Long-term goals

Hembree said more volunteers are needed to find a long-term solution for local emergencies.

He said he cannot coordinate shelter responses if a local mass evacuation occurred because the Cowlitz County Emergency Department’s three-member team has to backup the response.

He said the county needs to outline an “incident command system” to identify materials and people needed during emergencies. While local residents have “big hearts,” not enough “are stepping up to the plate,” he added.

“Everyone seems to look for someone else to solve the problem,” he said. “And that’s a big problem right now.”

Of the roughly 80 attendees, Hembree said 24 responded to a survey to offer help, such as providing shelter locations during an emergency.

The next step, he said, is to review those locations with the county fire marshal and health department to ensure they are in compliance.

“It’s a puzzle we’re trying to put together right now,” he said.

