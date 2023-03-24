A long running program is helping young girls stay strong — both inside and out.

Each week, for 12 weeks, at area schools and youth groups, girls meet to run or walk a 5K and focus on growing confidence in a program called Go, Girl, Go.

The program started in 2014 but took a break during the pandemic. This is the first year the running club has restarted since the break.

Clubs are managed by volunteer parents and teachers, with the goal of teaching young girls about maintaining their mental health and strong self-esteem.

There are 150 girls among 12 groups in Lexington, Wallace, Carrolls, Columbia Heights, Columbia Valley Gardens, Northlake, St. Helens, Olympic and Mint Valley elementary schools; Mt. Solo Middle School; CORE Ascent; and the YMCA afterschool program.

The entry fee to join is $50, which covers a scrapbook, shirt and new running shoes. The YMCA has raised scholarships from sponsors in the community that helps cover the cost for participants who can't afford the program.

The program ends on May 6 with a 5K fun run for all the participating schools in the area, which will be held at Cascade Elementary for the participants, parents and volunteers.