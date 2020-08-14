You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz County gets three new COVID cases; Columbia County reports first virus death
Cowlitz County gets three new COVID cases; Columbia County reports first virus death

Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County recorded three new coronavirus infections Friday but also reported that 100 additional people have recovered from the virus. 

The county's number of total infections now totals 506, with 353 recovered and 148 still active. A virus patient is considered recovered if they are alive and not hospitalized 28 days after symptoms began or a test was taken.

Two virus patients are currently hospitalized, one in the county and one outside. Cowlitz has reported five COVID-19 deaths. 

Columbia County reported its first COVID-19 death Thursday, a 55-year old man who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 9 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. 

