Cowlitz County gets 14 new COVID cases; recent uptick tied to gatherings

So far this week, the county has recorded 42 new cases. Cowlitz County has recorded a total of 648 cases with 511 considered recovered as of Friday. Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.

The county's daily average was four to five cases from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18, up from an average of two to three cases the previous week, according to county data report.

The uptick in cases stresses the importance of following guidelines and recommendations, Herrera said. People should limit the size and length of gatherings, as well as hold them outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart, Herrera said.

The Promise Church said in an email response to questions from The Daily News that the church has been contacted by nine Cowlitz County households and four Clark County households which had COVID-19 positive family members.

Not all of the household members were sick and not all households had been participating in church services or activities leading up to the church being notified of the cases on Sept. 14, the email said.

At this time, no church members have been hospitalized and are experiencing mild symptoms at home, according to the email.