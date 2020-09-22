Cowlitz County gets 14 new COVID cases; recent uptick tied to gatherings

A Woodland church where leaders, singers and many worshipers did not wear masks switched to online-only worship last weekend after positive COVID-19 cases were reported in at least 13 of its member households, the church confirmed Tuesday.
Cowlitz County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and more than half of the new cases appear to be Woodland-area residents, according to county data on the rate of virus cases per zip code.
County officials declined to reveal any details of the virus cases from The Promise Church, a non-denominational church in Woodland, or to provide any specifics about the cases reported Tuesday, except to say they were from several gatherings.
The new cases appear to stem from a variety of social gatherings, said Ralph Herrera, Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team spokesperson.
"We are seeing cases linked to one another that tie back to social gatherings of all kinds," Herrera said. "Whether that be at places of worship, in private residences, in public, or at long term care facilities, we’re not seeing individual cases here and there but cases linked to one another due to gatherings."
Cowlitz County chooses to only report the rate of COVID-19 case in specific locations as rate per 100,000, not the actual number of cases. The rate of cases in the Woodland ZIP code increased from about 781 cases per 100,000 Monday to 848 cases per 100,000 Tuesday.
So far this week, the county has recorded 42 new cases. Cowlitz County has recorded a total of 648 cases with 511 considered recovered as of Friday. Four virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
The county's daily average was four to five cases from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18, up from an average of two to three cases the previous week, according to county data report.
The uptick in cases stresses the importance of following guidelines and recommendations, Herrera said. People should limit the size and length of gatherings, as well as hold them outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart, Herrera said.
The Promise Church said in an email response to questions from The Daily News that the church has been contacted by nine Cowlitz County households and four Clark County households which had COVID-19 positive family members.
Not all of the household members were sick and not all households had been participating in church services or activities leading up to the church being notified of the cases on Sept. 14, the email said.
At this time, no church members have been hospitalized and are experiencing mild symptoms at home, according to the email.
The church told TDN that it is "difficult to say" whether the patients were exposed at church services or church activities. A church member who didn't have symptoms but later tested positive for COVID-19 attended a worship service on Sept. 13, according to the church. But another COVID-positive member was not present on that day or at other church related events, the email said.
The church was notified of the cases the evening of Sept. 14 and took proactive measures, including notifying church members, contacting the county health department and hiring a professional cleaning service to sanitize the facility, according to The Promise Church.
The church canceled in-person services and youth activities on Sept. 15 and closed the daycare officially Sept. 19. Services will be online until it is determined safe to return to in-person worship, according to the church.
Under the state's guidelines for reopening, churches in Phase 2 counties can hold indoor services with up to 25% of room capacity or up to 200 people, whichever is less, as long as six feet of physical distancing between households is possible. Cloth face masks are required for all participants.
Churches must also follow COVID-19 requirements to protect employees, including virus safety education, screening for symptoms, physical distancing, provide masks, frequent hand washing and cleaning, according to the state.
The Promise Church said in the email it has been operating at 25% capacity and has asked members to assess for symptoms before attending services or activities and stay home if they are sick.
"We conduct health screenings before allowing members into service and have masks available for those who arrive without one," the church wrote in the email. "We are confident in our safe practices based on health officer recommendations."
In a Facebook video of The Promise Church's service on Sept. 13, pastors and others performing music were not wearing masks. Most of the congregation was not shown in the video but several people could be seen not wearing face coverings. The church did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the use of masks.
In other virus developments, six additional COVID-19 cases have been identified among residents at the independent living facility where three residents and three staff members had tested positive last week, Herrera said.
The long-term care facility (i.e., nursing home, assisted living facility and adult family home) where two staff members tested positive as of last week has no new reported cases, Herrera said. But one staff member at a different long-term care facility has tested positive, he said.
The county health department has not named specific locations of COVID-19 cases or outbreaks because it doesn't want to jeopardize patient confidentiality or privacy by releasing information that could be used to identify patients, Herrera said.
The necessary notifications made to residents and staff and contact tracing and widespread testing is ongoing, Herrera said.
Herrera said county staff have recently run into challenges with contact tracing because some people are "not as cooperative as they could be." Some people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not responding to phone calls or other necessary follow ups from the health department, he said.
"We encourage the public to assist in contact tracing because it's truly the best way we have once the disease is transmitted to identify the scope to which it has spread," Herrera said.
