Cowlitz County food banks are seeing an increase in demand following end of pandemic-era federal food assistance benefits amid continued high prices.

FISH of Cowlitz County has seen an uptick in food demand this year, after lower than average numbers in 2020 and 2021, according to data from Bob Gaston, board vice president.

The daily average of people served through FISH’s food program fell to 55 in 2021 from the 2019 average of 106. That number increased to 85 in 2022 and 97 so far in 2023.

The changes illustrate how additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits that began in April 2020 helped FISH clients, Gaston said.

“When people have enough resources for food, they don’t ask for free food,” he said.

Cowlitz County food banks • FISH of Cowlitz County, call 360-626-1100 for location, 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday • Salvation Army, 1639 10th Ave., Longview, 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday • St. Vincent De Paul, 1222 Baltimore St., Longview, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. third Tuesdays • Highlands Baptist Church, 317 20th Ave., Longview, 1 to 3 p.m., last Thursday of the month • Faith Center Food Bank, 1209 Minor Rd., Kelso, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday • South Kelso Neighborhood Association, Three Rivers Mall, Kelso, 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday; noon to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday • Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso, noon to 3 p.m., second Wednesday • Castle Rock Lions Food Bank, 224 Huntington Ave. S., Castle Rock, 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday • Kalama Helping Hand, 191 Cloverdale Rd., Kalama, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday • Woodland Community Action Center, 736 Davidson Ave., Woodland, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday

Additional benefits allowed households to receive an additional $95 or up to the maximum amount for their household size, whichever value is greater. Those benefits ended in Washington and nationwide on March 1.

Lower Columbia CAP gave out more than 480 food boxes during it’s monthly commodities distribution Tuesday, up from 365 last March, according to the organization.

At the Refuge (previously Faith Center Food Bank) at Reign Church in Kelso, numbers have gone up over the last couple months, with 10 to 15 new families per week, compared to one or two, said Bev Jones, director. The jump is likely because of the cut to SNAP benefits on March 1, Jones said.

The food bank is still able to get plenty of food to serve to about 115 to 150 households per week, said Jovan Tyler with Refuge.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, we’ll help you out,” he said.

The Refuge orders fresh produce and other supplies from Food Lifeline, which distributes food to Western Washington food banks including several in Cowlitz County. The Seattle-based organization expects a rise in demand following the end to the pandemic-era SNAP benefits, said Mark Coleman, spokesperson.

About 8,475 Cowlitz County households, or 20%, received SNAP benefits in 2021, according to census data. That’s compared to about 12% in Washington.

More than half of the 5,050 households responding to the Washington State Food Security survey used some food assistance in the past month, according to the report released in February by the University of Washington and Washington State University. The survey intentionally over-samples low income households.

About 66% of Cowlitz County respondents accessed food assistance, which includes SNAP, food banks and other sources.

Among surveyed households experiencing food insecurity, 54% reported groceries as the most challenging bill to afford, the report states.

Food prices were 9.5% higher this February than last year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Price Outlook report. Grocery prices increased 10.2% and restaurant prices were up 8.4%. Among supermarket prices, eggs jumped the highest, with a 55% increase, according to the USDA report.

Overall inflation increased 6% from February 2022 to last month, the smallest one-year increase since September 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That includes food, gas, housing, transportation and utilities.

Along with the uptick in demand for food, FISH of Cowlitz County has seen an even more significant increase in people asking for help with utility bills and propane, said Bob Theriault, board president.

The organization had to scale back on filling requests for propane from those living in RVs, trailers, cars or tents and use it for cooking and heating, Theriault said.

Last year, FISH’s spending on utility assistance quadrupled from the previous 10-year average, he said. Food spending was up about 56%.

Theriault said the organization had a good fundraising year, which allowed the higher spending.

“We were able to spend more and help more people, which is what we like to do,” he said.