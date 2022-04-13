Cowlitz County food banks report increase in demand amid high gas, food prices

Rising food and gas prices over the last month and a half have increased demand at Cowlitz County food banks.

The upward trend is a change from earlier in the pandemic, when many food banks saw a drop in clients. Some agencies attributed the decline to other assistance programs or stimulus funds.

At St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Longview, client numbers recently have risen to about 65% of normal, up from about 35% of normal through much of 2020 and 2021, said John Gotshall, longtime volunteer.

The nonprofit is getting more requests for cash or vouchers to help pay for gas and utilities, but St. Vincent only distributes food and clothes, Gotshall said.

Faith Center Food Bank in Kelso has seen an increase in numbers during most of March and April, said Bev Jones, director. The food bank has seen a mix of new and old faces, including some who haven't come by in three years, she said.

"A lot of people are saying gas prices are so high, they need help with their groceries," Jones said.

Gas prices nationwide have decreased slightly after jumping dramatically in early March, according to AAA. The average $4.11 per gallon as of Monday is still $1.25 higher than a year ago.

In Washington, the average dropped from $4.74 a month ago to about $4.66. The Longview area average was about $4.80, up $1.49 from a year ago, according to AAA. The highest recorded average was about $4.84 March 27.

Food prices were about 8% higher this February than last year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Price Outlook report. Grocery prices increased about 8.6% and restaurant prices increased 6.8%.

Among supermarket prices, meat, poultry and fish have seen the largest increase, with prices up 13.1%, according to the USDA data. Eggs increased 11.4%, fats and oils increased 11.7%, cereals and bakery products rose 7.8% and fruits and vegetables were up 7.6%.

In 2022, grocery store prices are predicted to rise between 3% and 4% and restaurant prices expected to increase between 5.5% and 6.5%, according to the report.

Overall, inflation hit 8.5% in March over the previous year, the largest one-year increase since 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That includes rising gas and food prices, as well as increasing costs of fuel oil, used vehicles, air fare, electricity and housing.

FISH of Cowlitz County also has seen an uptick in the daily average number of households served, but demand remains below pre-pandemic levels, said Bob Gaston, board vice president.

The biggest change the nonprofit has seen is an "unprecedented demand" for help with utility bills over the las six months, according to the organization's April newsletter. Along with distributing food, FISH helps pay for utility bills, prescription medications, emergency dental care, eye exams and other emergency needs.

The increase began after the statewide moratorium on utility shutoffs lifted at the end of September, Gaston said. Since then, FISH has spent $141,000 on utility bill assistance, compared to less than $40,000 in 2019, according to the newsletter.

FISH coordinates with Lower Columbia CAP so it doesn't duplicating services and can help some people ineligible for federal COVID relief with their bills, Gaston said.

Lower Columbia CAP administers the county's COVID-related rent and utility assistance program for low-income households. The organization also operates the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Cowlitz PUD's discount rate program. More information is available at www.lowercolumbiacap.org.

