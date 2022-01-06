Cowlitz County flood watch leaves locals with water damage, as officials advise how to prepare for next one

Tommie Hook woke Thursday morning to waist-high water in his Alpha Drive driveway near Kelso — an area he said usually sees minor flooding, but not like Thursday’s levels, which left his car halfway submerged in front of his house.

“Normally it floods every year, but it’s only a little bit," he said. "Now this is pretty extreme here."

Rain pummeled the Lower Columbia River Valley since Wednesday, leaving more areas underwater than usual. Cowlitz County cities are supplying sandbags, and road crews are working around the clock, but emergency experts say preparing for disasters should begin before the rain comes.

Preparation

The National Weather Service of Portland issued a flood warning around noon Thursday, indicating rising Cowlitz River waters were imminent in Kelso and Castle Rock. A local flood watch — meaning floods are possible — is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

At about 10 a.m., the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso had received 1.19 inches of rain over the last six hours, reports the National Weather Service. By 3 p.m., the Cowlitz River at Kelso and Castle Rock hit flood stage, and meteorologists forecasted another roughly 0.6 feet of water in Kelso and about 5 feet in Castle Rock would arrive throughout the night. River level forecasts would still leave both locations well below the National Weather Service's criteria for "moderate" or "major" flood levels.

Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hembree said floods are the “No. 1 hazard in our area,” and advised people to plan months before the possibility of creeks and gullies overfilling, like on Thursday, or rivers overflowing, like during the area's 1996 floods.

“The biggest things is preparing for it,” he said. “Not the day before, not during the event.”

He said ways to prepare for disasters include creating a location for family members to meet; deciding which nonlocal emergency number to call incase local lines are jammed; and asking businesses or schools about their emergency plans.

Hembree said people are likely ready to leave their homes after the area's recent ice and snow, but advised residents to think before doing so.

"They really need to determine it it’s that important," he said. "When you drive through water, where is it going? Into a house? What effects is that having?"

Alpha Drive

Vehicles that drove through the high waters on Alpha Drive Thursday created a wake that hit Hook's front door, he said, though his home of over three decades stayed relatively dry inside. Around 9 a.m., Hook stood in waders, collecting items that had washed from his driveway into the road and a flooded empty lot across the street.

On the western end of the closed portion of the street, Valentin Guerrero of Kelso helped his friend clean her backyard, where the overflowing creek had broken her fence and left the driveway covered in mud and sediment.

About two doors east, Ryan Rasmussen, his wife and children had stayed home from work and school, unable to get out of their driveway in the early morning, he said. Behind their house, a creek Rasmussen said is almost dry in the summer was carrying logs and garbage through the street's adjoining backyards.

He said the creek flowed under his crawlspace — a first for the resident of six years. He said he's been meaning to install a sump pump, and is now worried whether the excess sediment left under the crawlspace will affect his home. Rasmussen said he usually sees flooding at the end of his driveway, but Thursday it reached 12 feet up the path.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Today is the day I’m most concerned.”

Insurance

Almost none of the Alpha Drive residents were aware if they had flood insurance. But Longview Insurance Owner Linda Doerr said it’s too late for this flood watch to wonder.

“It’s a day late and dollar short right now,” she said.

Flood insurance is issued by the federal government and requires 30 days for policies to kick in once signed, she said. Doerr said her Commerce Avenue office receives flood insurance inquires prior and during local floods, but there is little residents can do once rain is forecasted. She said people should contact the agent who wrote their homeowners insurance to also write flood insurance policies. She said renters can also apply for flood insurance.

The National Weather Service forecasts another inch of rain Thursday night and Friday during the day. Until then, Rasmussen said he will just have to watch for impacts to his home, and wait.

“The rain is coming back now," he said, "So I guess we’ll see.”

Watch a video of residents cleaning and protecting their Alpha Drive homes at tdn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.