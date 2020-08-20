 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County Fire District 5 commissioners will hold August meeting virtually
The Cowlitz County Fire District 5 Board of Commissioners will hold its Aug. 25 meeting virtually.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. To join, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/150719573 or call 1-571-317-3112 and use access code 150-719-573. 

