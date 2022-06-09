Cowlitz County fairs consider changes after statewide avian flu outbreaks

Recent outbreaks of bird influenza across Washington and Oregon have some local fairs waiting to decide if they should include live poultry in festivities this year.

Several community members and fair directors have called about the poultry flu currently sweeping through flocks in multiple Washington state counties, said Pam Watson, poultry agent at 4-H Youth Development for Washington State University's Lewis County Extension.

"At this time, it is a waiting game," Watson said in an email to The Daily News. "Will it warm up? And will it dry out? Those are the first two questions."

Avian flu is contagious and can kill a farm's chickens, pheasants, turkeys and other domestic fowl, according to the state Department of Health. If they interact with wild waterfowl, the chance of infection spikes.

So far in 2022, no cases of the bird flu have been reported in Cowlitz County, according to state Department of Agriculture data.

But it's likely the virus has already made its way into the county, even if not yet reported, said WSDA spokesperson Amber Betts.

"Wherever there are wild birds, there is likely the virus," Betts said.

The department has warned the virus is "highly pathogenic," and Betts said they are recommending flock owners avoid bringing their birds to any fairs or exhibitions — at least for now.

Castle Rock has its fair scheduled for July 14-16, and the Cowlitz County Fair is set for July 27-30.

Kim Bowcutt, director at Cowlitz County Events Center, said in an email they had not made any changes to the fair but is working closely with 4-H on whether that might change.

"As we get closer to the fair we will know how this impacts us," Bowcutt wrote in the email.

For the Kalama Community Fair, which is scheduled July 7-9, Board President Tara Hargrave said they will mostly "play it by ear" and follow whatever the WSDA recommends.

How many live poultry are entered into the fair varies year to year, she said. One year they had 15 people bring in birds, and another year they had no entries from the community.

"It is what it is ... We are just going to follow whatever guidelines are in place as we get closer," she said.

This strain of avian influenza was first detected early May in a small backyard flock in Pacific County, and 16 others have since been reported in flocks across both Eastern and Western Washington counties. Most of the affected flocks reportedly were mixed bird types.

Betts said they hope the weather warms enough to make it safe for flocks again by this July.

"Right now we are looking for less detections in our domestic flocks," Betts said.

The outbreaks last month led to the Kalama Community Fair canceling its poultry and small animal market that had been scheduled May 14.

Hargrave said the community farmers who bring their live birds mostly agreed with the decision.

"Most of the people who have poultry didn't want to risk possibly infecting their entire farms," Hargrave said.

State officials have asked the public to avoid contact with wild birds or their chicks, especially sick or dead ones. Anyone who does encounter sick or dead wild birds can report them on the state Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

Most humans do not get infected with avian flu, but the chance increases if it's inhaled, if it gets into the eyes, nose or mouth, or if someone is around an infected area for a long period without protective gear.

Ways to protect a farm from an outbreak include keeping birds confined to an area to prevent the flock from interacting with wild birds, specifically waterfowl, according to WSDA.

WSDA has veterinarians who can test a flock at no charge as long as it gets a bird flu report and a state veterinarian believes a flock is infected, usually within 24 hours. Any flock found with the bird flu will be euthanized with the chance for owners to get compensation through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

