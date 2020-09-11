Cowlitz County Fairgrounds opens for animals evacuated from wildfires

Cowlitz County Fairgrounds opened Friday to assist sheltering animals evacuated from the Washington and Oregon wildfires.
Vehicles are asked to enter through the 7th Avenue entrance nearest the indoor arena, according to a county press release. RV parking is available as well. Onsite camping is available in the campground.
The fairgrounds has 26 horse stalls in the indoor arena, as well as additional space to set up livestock panels. There are about 30 small animal pens for goats, sheep and pigs available.
The fairgrounds requests volunteer assistance and supplies, including portable livestock panels, shavings, hay and water buckets.
Animal owners should be prepared to give their name, address and contact information for each animal checked in.
People may contact the fairground office at 360-577-3121 for more information.
The Big Hollow fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest had grown to about 12,000 acres Thursday, according to state forest officials. An updated size estimate was not immediately available Friday morning.
Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Natural Resources recommended a Level 2 evacuation notice for the Cougar area. The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency management said that remained in place Friday morning. A Level 2 means to be ready to go on a moment’s notice, or to leave immediately if extra time is needed. The area under the order is from Speelyai Park east to the Cowlitz County line and Merrill Lake south to Cowlitz County line.
The Incident Management Team responding to the fire plans to hold a community meeting at 5 p.m. Friday via Facebook Live by following links provided at #BigHollowFire to share more information, according to the Department of Emergency Management.
The Big Hollow fire is burning east and north of the Trapper Creek Wilderness. It was discovered around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and the cause is still under investigation.
Closures include developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas and most forest roads and trails south of Curly Creek Road to nearly the southern border of the forest. According to a Gifford Pinchot press release, the closure will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change and is expected to be temporary “to protect public and firefighter safety and health.”
