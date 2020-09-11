Cowlitz County Fairgrounds opens for animals evacuated from wildfires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Fairgrounds opened Friday to assist sheltering animals evacuated from the Washington and Oregon wildfires.

Vehicles are asked to enter through the 7th Avenue entrance nearest the indoor arena, according to a county press release. RV parking is available as well. Onsite camping is available in the campground.

The fairgrounds has 26 horse stalls in the indoor arena, as well as additional space to set up livestock panels. There are about 30 small animal pens for goats, sheep and pigs available.

The fairgrounds requests volunteer assistance and supplies, including portable livestock panels, shavings, hay and water buckets.

Animal owners should be prepared to give their name, address and contact information for each animal checked in.

People may contact the fairground office at 360-577-3121 for more information.

The Big Hollow fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest had grown to about 12,000 acres Thursday, according to state forest officials. An updated size estimate was not immediately available Friday morning.