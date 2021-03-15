Cowlitz County Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccine site to only give second doses this week

The COVID-19 vaccine site at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds will only administer second doses this week to those who got their first doses there three weeks ago, according to the county health department.

First-dose appointments will not be available at the site this week. Since first opening last month, Safeway pharmacists have given nearly 3,390 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible people, the Cowlitz County Department of Health and Human Services stated in a press release Monday.

“Those who received their first dose at the vaccination site Feb. 24 or 25 were given a second-dose appointment for March 17 or 18,” the release states. “They should return at the same time and day of the week as their first-dose appointment.”

People with second-dose appointments at the fairgrounds site this week will be asked to provide the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card they received at their first appointment. People also will be asked to complete an immunization consent form.

Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines elsewhere should work with their provider to schedule their second-dose appointment, according to the health department.