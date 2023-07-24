Related to this story

Cowlitz Fair flash mob

Cowlitz Fair flash mob

A group of Longview senior citizens performed a line dancing flash mob at the 2019 Cowlitz County Fair.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio