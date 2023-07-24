The Cowlitz County Fair, with the theme “Barn to be Wild,” returns Wednesday through Saturday at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview.

The fair runs noon to 11 p.m. daily and admission is free. Parking will be available across from the fairgrounds and will cost $5 per day or $15 for a four-day parking pass.

Learn more about the fair at www.cowlitzcountyfair.com.

Best of Cowlitz County Baking Contest

People who have preregistered for this brownie baking contest can enter desserts from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the home arts building. Judging is set to be based on taste, appearance and originality. Brownies will be judged at 1 p.m. Friday outside the Bush Cabin. First place wins $50, and second place wins $30, according to the event’s website.

Carnival

The carnival is set to include at least a dozen rides. Five-hour ride wristbands are available for $35 at all local Fibre Federal Credit Union locations until Tuesday at the close of business, according to the fair’s website. Those wristbands can be used from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, or noon to 5 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday or Saturday. Wristbands will be $40 at the fair.

Concert

Cookin’ Country 105.5, KUKN presents Diamond Rio at the fair on Wednesday. The group signed to Arista Records and in 1991 with the release of “Meet In The Middle,” which became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts an hour later. Tickets are $25 in advance at Bob’s Sporting Goods or www.kukn.com/Rio, or $30 at the gate the day of the show.

Cowlitz County Market Sale

The Cowlitz County Market Sale is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday. The sale promotes 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors and their market animal projects. In the fall, members start raising and preparing their animals including rabbits, chickens, goats, sheep, hogs, beef and turkeys for the fair. The Market Sale is traditionally held on the Friday evening of the fair and profits are usually reinvested in the exhibitor’s next animal project or used for future educational expenses, according to the event’s website.

Exhibit entry times on Tuesday

Floral: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Grange: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Forestry/natural resources: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All dairy: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All beef cattle: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All horse: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All goat: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All swine: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All poultry: 3 p.m. to 7p.m.

All rabbits and cavies: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All sheep: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo

Gates open at 5 p.m. daily and the event starts at 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. General admission Thursday is $11 and reserved seating is $15; general admission Friday is $13 and reserved seating is $17; and general admission Saturday is $15 and reserved seating is $19. Purchase tickets at www.thundermountainprorodeo.com/ticket-info.