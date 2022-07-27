Cowlitz County Fair runs through Saturday with temperatures forecasted in upper 90s

The Cowlitz County Fair runs through Saturday, along with a newly updated heat advisory for the Interstate 5 corridor in Cowlitz County.

A RiverCities Transit bus was parked outside the Cowlitz County Event Center Wednesday to act as a cooling shelter for fair attendees as the four-day event kicked off.

Maintenance of the event center's air conditioner is scheduled this week, but not in a major section of the fair, event center Director Kim Bowcutt said. She said the bus, as well as extra fans near the barn area, were added to cool attendees.

The National Weather Service of Portland extended a previously placed heat advisory Wednesday afternoon to run through 9 p.m. Saturday. The advisory says there is a 70% chance highs will drop to the low 90s or below on Sunday. Before then, the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 96 degrees Thursday, 98 degrees Friday and 97 degrees Saturday in Cowlitz County.

If you go What: Cowlitz County Fair. When: Noon to 11 p.m. through Saturday. Cost: Free admission; $5 per day to park across the street or $15 for a four-day pass. Info: 360-577-3121 or www.cowlitzcountyfair.com

On Tuesday, the Biden administration unveiled Heat.gov, with the goal to reduce health risks associated with extreme heat by providing timely information. Officials suggest drinking fluids, staying out of the sun and wearing lightweight clothes during excessive heat.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reports crews are passing out popsicles at the fair to beat the heat, as well as offering youth the chance to spray a makeshift house with a fire hose.

The carnival rides run from 3 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 2 to 11 p.m. Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Judging for exhibits and animals kicked off July 23 and runs through Saturday.

The Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Rodeo tickets are $11 for general admission and $15 for reserved seats on Thursday; $13 for general admission and $17 for reserved seating Friday; and $15 for general admission and $19 for reserved seating Saturday.