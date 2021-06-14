Cowlitz County Fair returns with rodeo for 2021 after events were canceled in 2020

The Cowlitz County Fair and Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo officially joined the list of local events returning this summer on Monday when organizers announced the dates and pandemic-related changes.
The fair will be open noon to 10 p.m. each day July 21-24, according to a county press release. The fair and rodeo were canceled last year.
“While we had to make some adjustments to our event this year, the Cowlitz County Fair Board and staff hope that our community will come to the fair and enjoy their time with us,” said Cowlitz County Fair Manager Kim Bowcutt in a statement. “Our event holds a bit of nostalgia for so many. We are happy to be able to bring it back this year.”
All events will occur outdoors on the Event Center grounds, except 4-H, FFA and open class animals will be held in their barns, according to the press release. The still life exhibits, typically displayed inside, won’t be included this year. Next year’s fair will allow entries from 2020-22.
The 4-H horse show will be a “show and go,” where one riding discipline will have a stand-alone show each day of the fair. Owners will bring keep horses in their personal trailers instead of in a stall for the duration of the fair.
As in previous years, there will be entertainment on the small stage and animal shows each day for 4-H, FFA, and open class exhibitors, according to the county.
The KUKN concert will be held Wednesday night, and the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Thursday night at the rodeo will celebrate local first responders.
The 4-H and FFA youth market sale will occur Friday evening. Saturday night, 2020/2021 Miss Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo, Lindsey Paul, will say a farewell and the 2022 Miss Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo will be announced.
Tickets and more information will be released as the county finalizes the details. Organizers are planning events in accordance with current COVID-19 Fairs and Special Events guidelines to ensure the community and exhibitors have a safe and healthy experience, according to the press release.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the Fair can go to cowlitzcountyfair.com for an application. Volunteers and community groups that would like to be involved can call 360-577-3121.