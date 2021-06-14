Cowlitz County Fair returns with rodeo for 2021 after events were canceled in 2020

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 4-H horse show will be a “show and go,” where one riding discipline will have a stand-alone show each day of the fair. Owners will bring keep horses in their personal trailers instead of in a stall for the duration of the fair.

As in previous years, there will be entertainment on the small stage and animal shows each day for 4-H, FFA, and open class exhibitors, according to the county.

The KUKN concert will be held Wednesday night, and the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Thursday night at the rodeo will celebrate local first responders.

The 4-H and FFA youth market sale will occur Friday evening. Saturday night, 2020/2021 Miss Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo, Lindsey Paul, will say a farewell and the 2022 Miss Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo will be announced.

Longview to OK Go 4th plans Monday, could retract if state doesn't reopen The city of Longview plans to officially OK the Go 4th Festival on Monday on the condition the state reopens by June 30.

Tickets and more information will be released as the county finalizes the details. Organizers are planning events in accordance with current COVID-19 Fairs and Special Events guidelines to ensure the community and exhibitors have a safe and healthy experience, according to the press release.

Anyone interested in being a vendor at the Fair can go to cowlitzcountyfair.com for an application. Volunteers and community groups that would like to be involved can call 360-577-3121.

