Cowlitz County Fair kicks off Wednesday, rodeo begins Thursday

The Cowlitz County Fair kicks off Wednesday, bringing carnival rides, a country music concert and the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo back to Longview after the event was canceled last year.

The fair will be open noon to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. The four-day event will include vendors, food stalls, carnival games and rides, as well as entertainment and the rodeo.

Wristbands for a full day of rides cost $35. No presales are available this year because of the limited planning timeframe, according to organizers. Individual ticket pricing will be posted.

As in previous years, there will be entertainment on the small stage and animal shows each day for 4-H, FFA and open class exhibitors, according to the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All events will occur outdoors on the Event Center grounds, except 4-H, FFA and open class animals will be held in their barns. The still life exhibits, typically displayed inside, won’t be included this year. Next year’s fair will allow entries from 2020-22.

The Cowlitz County 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth market sale is 6:30 p.m., Friday. The auction is an opportunity for the youth to gain experience feeding and managing market animals.