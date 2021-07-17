 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County Fair kicks off Wednesday, rodeo begins Thursday
Sister-duo Kayleigh, left, and Zoey Bacon zip down the super slide on opening day of the Cowlitz County Fair and Rodeo July 24, 2019.

 Courtney Talak

The Cowlitz County Fair kicks off Wednesday, bringing carnival rides, a country music concert and the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo back to Longview after the event was canceled last year.

The fair will be open noon to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. The four-day event will include vendors, food stalls, carnival games and rides, as well as entertainment and the rodeo.

Castle Rock Fair canceled due to pandemic for second year in a row

Wristbands for a full day of rides cost $35. No presales are available this year because of the limited planning timeframe, according to organizers. Individual ticket pricing will be posted.

As in previous years, there will be entertainment on the small stage and animal shows each day for 4-H, FFA and open class exhibitors, according to the county.

All events will occur outdoors on the Event Center grounds, except 4-H, FFA and open class animals will be held in their barns. The still life exhibits, typically displayed inside, won’t be included this year. Next year’s fair will allow entries from 2020-22.

The Cowlitz County 4-H and Future Farmers of America youth market sale is 6:30 p.m., Friday. The auction is an opportunity for the youth to gain experience feeding and managing market animals.

Cowlitz County Fair returns with rodeo for 2021 after events were canceled in 2020

Country music band Sawyer Brown takes the stage at 7 p.m., Wednesday, during the annual KUKN Cookin’ Country concert. Advance tickets are $25 and are available at Bob’s Sporting Goods or online at kukn.com/tickets. Tickets at the gate will cost $30.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and events begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo.

General admission is $11 Thursday, $13 Friday and $15 Saturday. Reserved seating costs $15 Thursday, $17 Friday and $19 Saturday.

Cowlitz County Fair

Animal Show Schedule

Wednesday

8:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA beef market

9:00 a.m. 4-H horse classes

10:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA swine market

2:30 p.m. sheep market 

6:30 p.m. open class poultry

Thursday

8:30 a.m. 4-H/FFA swine showmanship, type followed by open swine

9:00 a.m. 4-H horse classes

11:30 a.m. sheep showmanship, type followed by open class sheep

4:00 p.m. 4-H/FFA poultry showmanship, type

4:00 p.m. 4-H/FFA beef showmanship, type

Friday

9:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA rabbit showmanship, type

9:00 a.m. 4-H horse classes

9:00 a.m. 4-H/FFA dairy goat showmanship, type

10:00 a.m. open class beef

1:00 p.m. open class rabbit

6:30 p.m. 4-H/FFA market sale

Saturday

9:00 a.m. 4-H horse classes

