Cowlitz County Fair discounted carnival ride wristbands on sale through July 26

Those planning to attend the Cowlitz County Fair at the end of July can now purchase an unlimited ride wristband for a discounted price.

A limited number of bracelet vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Cowlitz County Event Center. They can be purchased at the fair office at the event center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday this week or Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26.

The discounted one-day unlimited wristbands cost $35 and will be redeemable any day of the fair, July 27 to July 30, for the time frame the user chooses. The bracelet cost increases to $40 once the fair starts. Single ride tickets cost $1 each.

Admission to the fair is free. Parking in the Seventh Avenue lot is $5 per vehicle, per day. People can call 360-577-3121 for more information or visit www.cowlitzcountyfair.com