Cowlitz County faces near record low July rainfalls, leaving a Longview nursery to re-evaluate watering system

A rainfall and staffing shortage this summer forced Longview nursery co-owner Dixie Edwards to rethink how to water her 7 acres of native and edible plants using less time, people and water.
“With the high heat we had in June, we found holes in our watering system quickly,” said Edwards Thursday at Watershed Garden Works as temperatures inched toward the 90s.
Watershed Garden Works, like the rest of Cowlitz County, received almost no rainfall this July. According to the Western Regional Climate Center, the county received 0.01 inches of rain this month.
The same amount of rainfall occurred locally in July only five other times over the past 93 years. The most recent incident was in 2013. In 1941 and 1960, it did not rain at all in July.
In June, temperatures reached 107 degrees, according the Western Regional Climate Center, just missing the county’s record high of 108 degrees in August 1981.
This week, the heat returned. As of Thursday, the National Weather Service placed a heat advisory for the Lower Columbia region until 11 a.m., Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 96 degrees Friday in Kelso.
The lack of rain and high heat killed up to around 2% of the business’s plants this summer, said co-owner Scott Edwards — an unusual event for the roughly 28-year-old nursery.
“From a farmer’s standpoint, this seem out of whack,” he said.
Changing water systems
The couple is re-inventing how they water vegetation and what species to include in their business in response to changing temperatures.
Scott Edwards said the pandemic may be partly to blame for the difficulties in hiring staff, leaving the pair struggling to keep up with the demand of hand watering plants. As a result, they created additional ways to water without toting watering cans.
Plants that require large amounts of moisture are placed in beds filled with water to submerge roots. A porous hose lays on the ground and winds through watermelons and sweet potatoes to wet their roots.
The couple also actively conserves water. Landscape fabric covers the ground surrounding cucumbers and winter squash to preserve moisture, prevent weeds and heat up the warm-climate vegetation. Small sprinklers are tucked within plants inside the nursery’s greenhouses to ensure water is not wasted by spraying outside beds. By watering near roots, less water evaporates, Dixie Edwards said.
“I can do more watering using less water,” she said.
The couple is considering breeding species that grow better in drier, hotter weather to keep up with local changing weather patterns.
The recent dry heat fostered the couple’s bell peppers and okra, they said. Scott Edwards, who is originally from the south, guessed he might be the only local who dares to grow okra, which typically prefers warmer temperatures. But this summer, he said “the okra seems to be liking it here.”