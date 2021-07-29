Cowlitz County faces near record low July rainfalls, leaving a Longview nursery to re-evaluate watering system

A rainfall and staffing shortage this summer forced Longview nursery co-owner Dixie Edwards to rethink how to water her 7 acres of native and edible plants using less time, people and water.

“With the high heat we had in June, we found holes in our watering system quickly,” said Edwards Thursday at Watershed Garden Works as temperatures inched toward the 90s.

Watershed Garden Works, like the rest of Cowlitz County, received almost no rainfall this July. According to the Western Regional Climate Center, the county received 0.01 inches of rain this month.

The same amount of rainfall occurred locally in July only five other times over the past 93 years. The most recent incident was in 2013. In 1941 and 1960, it did not rain at all in July.

In June, temperatures reached 107 degrees, according the Western Regional Climate Center, just missing the county’s record high of 108 degrees in August 1981.

This week, the heat returned. As of Thursday, the National Weather Service placed a heat advisory for the Lower Columbia region until 11 a.m., Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 96 degrees Friday in Kelso.