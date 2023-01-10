 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz County extension office hosts online livestock class starting in February

Castle Rock Fair

Kendall Byman, 16, chats with friends as she brushes her show pigs before showing them at the Castle Rock Fair in July in Castle Rock. People raising livestock can attend an online class through the Washington State University extension office in Cowlitz County starting next month. 

 Katelyn Metzger

The Washington State University extension office in Cowlitz County is holding a 14-week, online course starting in February to help people raise livestock.

The master livestock program teaches people how to manage small acreages when raising animals. Organizers say the class will improve property, provides sustainability to farms, offer financial opportunities, maintains healthy livestock, and reduce chore time.

The Zoom class is 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 2 through May 4. People must register by Feb. 1, and the class fee of $50 per family is due at the time of registration.

Scholarships are available for military veterans and those in need.

For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks, 360-577-3014 ext. 3 or fredricksg@cowlitzwa.gov.

To submit information for the community page, email frontdoor@tdn.com

