Cowlitz County extends seasonal burn ban through Oct. 9

Cowlitz County fire officials on Wednesday extended a seasonal burn ban set to end in September.

The extension pushes the end-date to Oct. 9, according to a news release from the Fire Marshal’s Office. All land-clearing, residential and silvicultural burning is prohibited within the unincorporated areas of the county until the ban lifts.

“Fire hazard conditions have not diminished necessitating the need for caution and the ban extension,” officials wrote in the release.

Recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in local, county, and state parks and in commercial campgrounds. On private land, recreational fires are permitted with the landowner’s permission if built in the following approved manner: