Cowlitz County extends seasonal burn ban through Oct. 9

Cowlitz County fire officials on Wednesday extended a seasonal burn ban set to end in September.
The extension pushes the end-date to Oct. 9, according to a news release from the Fire Marshal’s Office. All land-clearing, residential and silvicultural burning is prohibited within the unincorporated areas of the county until the ban lifts.
“Fire hazard conditions have not diminished necessitating the need for caution and the ban extension,” officials wrote in the release.
Recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in local, county, and state parks and in commercial campgrounds. On private land, recreational fires are permitted with the landowner’s permission if built in the following approved manner:
- In a metal, stone or masonry lined fire pit such as those seen in approved campgrounds.
- Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.
- Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.
- Portable outdoor or patio fireplaces should not be used within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old with the ability and tools to extinguish the fire, such as a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.
In Clark County, Interim Fire Marshal Dan Young announced Wednesday that he was lifting the ban on recreational and land clearing burns.
