Cowlitz County events: Mount St. Helens Club plans snowshoeing, sQuatch fest returns

Planters Days art contest

Students from ages 5 to 12 in Woodland and Yale Valley can enter artwork to win $50 and have their work displayed at the next Planters Days festival in Woodland. The artwork must reflect next year’s theme of “Community’s how we get it done!” and be on a single piece of paper, with the ability to be scanned. Mail entries to Woodland Planters Days, P.O. Box 1201, Woodland, WA 98674, or drop them off to Joy Klein at Columbia Bank by 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

City leaf pickup through January

Leaves from city of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city’s stormwater division, according to officials.

Place leaves, without branches or sticks, in rows about 1 foot from the curb to allow for drainage and to make it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up, suggests the city. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2023, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

History picks

Jan. 5, 405 Allen Street, Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is hosting its next First Thursday Speaker series at 7 p.m., Jan. 5. The discussion is set to include the staff's favorite items welcomed to the museum in 2022. Admission is free.

Master Gardener classes

Join a free orientation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Jan. 6 to discuss Washington State University’s Master Gardening classes, including expectations, training schedule and costs. Contact 360-577-3014 ext. 3 to reserve a spot.

If you choose to join, students in the Master Gardening classes receive more than 90 hours of training on gardening, including education on edible and ornamental plants, composting and environmental issues, plant health care, and problem identification and management. The Master Gardener classes will be held in Longview every Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from late January until June.

Norwegian events

Jan. 6 and 7, 224 Catlin Street, Kelso. 360-425-7013, sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com

People can join a Sons of Norway potluck at 5 p.m., then general meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 6 at the Kelso lodge. People do not have to be Norwegian to join.

From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Jan. 7, the group is hosting a New Year’s breakfast — including Norwegian waffles, Swedish pancakes with lingonberries or syrup, baked ham, scrambled eggs, and coffee or juice — at the lodge. The breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 8 and under. During the breakfast, the group’s shop, which sells items like rolling pins and children’s books, will also be open.

The group also offers free Norwegian language classes at the lodge.

Snowshoeing

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy-to-moderate snowshoe hike scheduled called "Saturday Hummocks Loop Snowshoe." Organizers say the drive to the location is 120 miles round trip and the hike includes snowshoeing 5 miles with 300 feet of elevation gain in open terrain and views of Mount St. Helens; good for those new to snowshoeing. Contact hike leader George W. at 360-430-4157 for more information.

Ski meeting

The Longview Ski and Outdoor Club will hold a potluck and club meeting at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 6 at the Longview Episcopal Church, at 1428 22nd Ave., Longview. Club members say plans are continuing for ski trips to the Sun Peaks Resort in Canada and Mt. Bachelor in Oregon, and “the February crab feed is on the agenda.” For more information, contact Jane at 360-636-2846.

Outdoor gallery presentation

Jan. 9, 1600 Louisiana St. Longview. 360-442-5300, longviewlibrary.org

Learn about the sculptural landscape in Longview's historic downtown. The Longview Outdoor Gallery committee will present a slideshow at 6 p.m. with time for questions and answers.

Early childhood parenting class

Jan. 10-Feb. 7, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212, parentsplacelv.org

The Parents Place is hosting a “Love and Logic” course on early childhood parenting from 6 to 8 p.m., weekly for five weeks from Jan. 10 through Feb. 7. The class costs $20 to $25 per week, but the price can be adjusted based on request, according to the Parents Place. The class teaches parenting techniques such as tips to end arguing and whining, avoiding power struggles and setting limits. Childcare is not offered currently due to a lack of space, but infants are welcome in class.

Easy hike to the falls

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy hike scheduled called "Wednesday Lucia/Moulton Falls." Organizers say the drive to the location is 100 miles round trip and the hike includes 5.5 miles on a level path with views of the river and waterfalls. Contact hike leader Barbara at 360-431-1131 for more information.

Harry Potter lecture

Jan. 12, 1600 Maple St., Longview. lowercolumbia.edu/conversations

Lower Columbia College is hosting a free lecture series on books, and this session focuses on Harry Potter with presenter Ashley Cahill. Each "Winter 2023 Community Conversations" lecture is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Thursday in HSB 101 on the LCC campus, and also streamed via Zoom.

Parents’ night out

Jan. 12, 766 15th Ave, Longview. 360-423-4770, longviewymca.org

The YMCA of Southwest Washington is holding a “Parents’ Night Out,” where staff will look after kids ages 6 months to 12 years, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jan. 13. People must preregister by 6 p.m., Jan. 12. Babysitting one child costs $25, two children cost $35 and three or more children cost $45.

Moderate hike to falls

The Mount St. Helens Club has a moderate hike scheduled called "Saturday Chocolate Falls and Beyond Snowshoe." Organizers say the drive to the location is 120 miles round trip and the hike includes snowshoeing in and out 7 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain on the southern slopes of Mount St. Helens, with forest and open terrain and great views of the mountain. Call hike leader Pat R. at 360-560-9554 for more information.

Camp hike

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy hike scheduled called "Wednesday Camp Wilkerson." Organizers say the drive to the location is 40 miles round trip and includes a 3.6-mile loop with 720 feet of elevation gain on the Liahona Trail during this quiet hike through large trees and meadows. Contact hike leader Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

Book clubs lecture

Jan. 19, 1600 Maple St., Longview. lowercolumbia.edu/conversations

Lower Columbia College is hosting a free lecture series on books, and this session focuses on book clubs with presenter Becky Connolly. Each "Winter 2023 Community Conversations" lecture is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Thursday in HSB 101 on the LCC campus, and also streamed via Zoom.

Coldwater Ridge snowshoe

The Mount St. Helens Club has a moderate hike scheduled called "Saturday South Coldwater Ridge Snowshoe." Organizers say the drive to the location is 120 miles round trip and includes snowshoeing in and out 7 miles with 1,200 feet in elevation gain in mostly open terrain, with great views of the Mount St. Helens crater and abandoned logging equipment. Contact hike leader Pat R. at 360- 560-9554 for more information.

Grange awards

Jan. 21.

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 is hosting a Grange Gold Sheaf-Silver Star awards and luncheon on Jan. 21 at the Catlin Grange Hall, 205 Shawnee Rd., Kelso. The awards honor Grange members who have reached 50 years for Gold Sheaf and 25 years for Silver Star. The planning meeting will follow the program then a Pomona meeting.

Washougal waterfront hike

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy hike scheduled called "Wednesday Washougal Waterfront." Organizers say the drive to the location is 114 miles round trip and includes hiking about more than 5 miles along the Columbia River on a level path. Contact hike leader John at 360-431-1122 for more information.

'Dark Magic' lecture

Jan. 26, 1600 Maple St., Longview. lowercolumbia.edu/conversations

Lower Columbia College is hosting a free lecture series on books, and this session is called "That’s Wild: Dark Magic on the Pacific Crest Trail," with presenter Hiedi Bauer. Each "Winter 2023 Community Conversations" lecture is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Thursday in HSB 101 on the LCC campus, and also streamed via Zoom.

Frenchman's Bar hike

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy hike scheduled called "Saturday Frenchman’s Bar." Organizers say the drive to the location is 80 miles round trip and includes walking 5 miles on paved bike path from Vancouver Lake to the Frenchman’s Bar recreation area on the Columbia River. Contact hike leader Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

sQuatch Fest returns

Join Bigfoot believers at sQuatch Fest from 4 to 8 p.m., Jan. 27 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 28 at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Avenue, Longview. The annual event, organized by the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, includes a beer and wine garden, food carts, merchandise vendors and about six sasquatch experts as speakers. A kids area is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 15, and free for ages 4 and under.

Banned books lecture

Feb. 2, 1600 Maple St., Longview. lowercolumbia.edu/conversations

Lower Columbia College is hosting a free lecture series on books, and this session is called “I like to read banned books," with presenter Chris Tower. Each "Winter 2023 Community Conversations" lecture is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Thursday in HSB 101 on the LCC campus, and also streamed via Zoom.

Youth chess tournament

Cowlitz County students from sixth to 12th grades can compete for free in the Southwest Washington High School and Middle School Chess Championships on Feb. 4 at Centralia College. Students of all skill levels can play. The high school championship is both an individual and team event, and winning high school teams qualify to play in the 57th annual Washington State High School Chess Team Championships on March 4 at Stanwood High School. To register and for more information, visit whsca.org.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.