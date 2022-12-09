Cowlitz County events: Kelso High School meetups, donation drives, a Woodland play audition and more

Those who missed the pickup window during Cowlitz County’s 34th annual Walk and Knock Food Drive last weekend can bring donations to a drop off location at Lower Columbia CAP, Walmart, JC Penney or Riverside Park in Lexington.

Those who missed the pickup window for the Kalama Walk and Knock or live outside the city of Kalama can drop off donations at the Kalama Boy Scout Troop 307 Christmas tree lot at 550 N. First St. from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Kelso High donations

People can donate nonperishable food and money at the Kelso High School Associated Student Body office through Dec. 21.

The donations collected will provide food boxes to local Kelso students and families facing food insecurities this winter break. Contact Nancy Baldwin at 360-501-1993 for more information.

Fun runs

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs, which are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.

The group is scheduled to meet Dec. 10 at Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., in Kelso and Dec. 17 at the Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., in Castle Rock.

KHS class of 1962 meets

Kelso High School class of 1962 members will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1402, 900 Ash St., Kelso. All classmates and significant others are encouraged to attend. For details, call Gene Grambo at 360-218-8746.

Audition for a play

Love Street Playhouse is holding auditions for the comedy “Lend me a Tenor” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Dec. 13 at their theater at 126 Loves Ave., Woodland. People will be cold reading from scripts, instead of reciting monologues, and no appointments are required.

People are suggested to arrive a little before 6:30 p.m. to fill out an audition form and bring a headshot. Those auditioning to play the characters Max and Tito should prepare a song that “shows the ability to act like an operatic tenor,” according to the theater.

The play is scheduled to run from March 3 through 19. Email melinda@lovestreetplayhouse.com for more information.

KHS class of 1960 meets

The Kelso class of 1960 is holding their first luncheon since 2020 at 2 p.m., Dec. 15 at Stuffy’s Restaurant at 804 Ocean Beach Hwy. in Longview. Members and spouses are invited to this no-host luncheon. For more information, call Donna Hilton at 360-423-6902.

Artist needed to paint youth mural

The Longview Public Library is seeking a local artist to paint a mural for the city’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

The mural will be located in the youth services area on the lower floor of the library to show the history of Longview “from indigenous peoples through current day in a playful style appropriate for a library youth area.”

The mural will be painted on custom canvas panels that already have been constructed along with on the surface of a wooden door. After the mural is complete it will be published in various marketing efforts, notes the library.

The project is being paid for by the Longview Library Foundation, including a $1,500 artist fee and the cost of materials.

Local professional artists have until Dec. 15 to submit a statement of interest, samples of previous work and an initial concept drawing for the mural, to library director Jacob Cole at the library at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview; or via email to jacob.cole@ci.longview.wa.us.

The artist will be chosen by Jan. 6, 2023, and must have the mural significantly completed by March 31.

City leaf pickup through January

Leaves from city of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city’s stormwater division, according to officials.

Place leaves, without branches or sticks, in rows about 1 foot from the curb to allow for drainage and to make it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up, suggests the city. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2023, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

For details or questions, call 360-442-5621.