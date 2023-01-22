Cowlitz County events: Fundraiser for Rainier Historical Museum, current events discussion

Current events meetup

First Saturdays of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Avenue, Longview.

A group called “World News Discussion Group” meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Canterbury Park in Longview. The group was originally formed as a class offered at Lower Columbia College and moderated by Lyle Mack, according to organizers. All opinions are welcomed. If you are interested in discussing state, local, national and global news, call Dolphine Mack at 360-423-6704.

Create a paper lantern

Through January. Kelso Public Library, inside the Three Rivers Mall, 351 Three Rivers Dr., Ste. 1263, Kelso. www.kelso.gov/library

Adults can pick up materials to make a paper lantern at the Kelso Public Library through January. One kit per person can be picked up at the front desk while supplies last. The kits are part of the library’s January Adult Take and Make program.

Planters Days art contest

Students from ages 5 to 12 in Woodland and Yale Valley can enter artwork to win $50 and have their work displayed at the next Planters Days festival in Woodland. The artwork must reflect next year’s theme of “Community’s how we get it done!” and be on a single piece of paper, with the ability to be scanned. Mail entries to Woodland Planters Days, P.O. Box 1201, Woodland, WA 98674, or drop them off to Joy Klein at Columbia Bank by 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

Kelso class of ‘50 meeting

Jan. 23, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Avenue, Longview.

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1950 plans to meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the Canterbury Park Bistro. The group plans to discuss how to dispose of the remaining class money. All are welcome.

Northwest Voices

Jan. 24, Lower Columbia College and the Longview Public Library. www.longviewlibrary.org

Oregon-native Elaine Cockrell is set to discuss her 2022 novel “A Shrug of the Shoulders” — about Japanese American internment in the U.S. during World War II — this month in Longview.

Cockrell will host a workshop at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 24 in Main 148 on the Lower Columbia College campus, 1600 Maple St., Longview as part of the next Northwest Voices. Then, at 5:30 p.m. she will speak about her novel in the Longview Public Library’s magazine reading room.

Her novel looks at Japanese-American perseverance and spans settings such as the Portland Assembly Center and internment camps like Minidoka in Idaho, according to event organizers.

Washougal waterfront hike

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy hike scheduled called “Wednesday Washougal Waterfront.” Organizers say the drive to the location is 114 miles round trip and includes hiking about more than 5 miles along the Columbia River on a level path. Contact hike leader John at 360-431-1122 for more information.

‘Dark Magic’ lecture

Jan. 26, 1600 Maple St., Longview. lowercolumbia.edu/conversations

Lower Columbia College is hosting a free lecture series on books, and this session is called “That’s Wild: Dark Magic on the Pacific Crest Trail,” with presenter Hiedi Bauer. Each “Winter 2023 Community Conversations” lecture is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Thursday in HSB 101 on the LCC campus, and also streamed via Zoom.

Historical museum fundraiser

Jan. 26., Rainier School District, 28168 Old Rainier Rd., Rainier. www.rainiermuseum.org

Help fund the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum during a spaghetti feed fundraiser at the Rainier basketball game against Warrenton from 5 to 7 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Tickets can be purchased at the event or by calling Sherry Evans at 503-369-8595. Tickets are $15 for ages over 12; $5 for ages 5 through 12; and free for children under 5.

Fun run in Longview

Join the Cowlitz Valley Runners at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway in Longview for a free group run.

Frenchman’s Bar hike

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy hike scheduled called “Saturday Frenchman’s Bar.” Organizers say the drive to the location is 80 miles round trip and includes walking 5 miles on paved bike path from Vancouver Lake to the Frenchman’s Bar recreation area on the Columbia River. Contact hike leader Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

sQuatch Fest returns

Join Bigfoot believers at sQuatch Fest from 4 to 8 p.m., Jan. 27 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 28 at the Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Avenue, Longview. The annual event, organized by the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce, includes a beer and wine garden, food carts, merchandise vendors and about six sasquatch experts as speakers. A kids area is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $30 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 15, and free for ages 4 and under.

Banned books lecture

Feb. 2, 1600 Maple St., Longview. lowercolumbia.edu/conversations

Lower Columbia College is hosting a free lecture series on books, and this session is called “I like to read banned books,” with presenter Chris Tower. Each “Winter 2023 Community Conversations” lecture is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Thursday in HSB 101 on the LCC campus, and also streamed via Zoom.

Livestock classes

The Washington State University extension office in Cowlitz County is holding a 14-week, online course to help people raise livestock. The Zoom class is 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 2 through May 4. People must register by Feb. 1, and the class fee of $50 per family is due at the time of registration. Scholarships are available for military veterans and those in need. For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks, 360-577-3014 ext. 3 or fredricksg@cowlitzwa.gov.

Youth chess tournament

Cowlitz County students from sixth to 12th grades can compete for free in the Southwest Washington High School and Middle School Chess Championships on Feb. 4 at Centralia College. Students of all skill levels can play. The high school championship is both an individual and team event, and winning high school teams qualify to play in the 57th annual Washington State High School Chess Team Championships on March 4 at Stanwood High School. To register and for more information, visit whsca.org.