Cowlitz County events: Check out these events, donation drives and city service reminders

KHS class of ’54 meets for lunch

Kelso High School class of 1954 members are invited to the group's monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m., this Friday, Dec. 9 at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge No. 1482, 900 Ash St., Kelso. For details, call 360-636-0648.

Toy dance

The local square dance club "R Square D" will be hosting a "toy dance," this Friday, Dec. 9 at the Kelso Senior Center, at 108 NW Eighth Ave., in Kelso. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Salvation Army. The plus and international dance rounds will be from 7 to 8 p.m. and the mainstream rounds will be 8 to 9:30 p.m., according to organizers.

The caller will be Craig Abercrombie and the cuer will be Susan Healea. For more information, call 360-425-6260.

New stories at Longview StoryWalk

Two new seasonal stories will be available to view on the area's StoryWalk display at Archie Anderson Park in December.

The picture book "Extra Yarn," By Mac Barnett is up now, and on Dec. 19 the picture book "May Your Life Be Deliciosa," by Michael Genhart and Loris Lora will be displayed. The first book is about magical yarn transforming a community, and the second is about the Mexican tradition of making tamales during the holidays.

In the StoryWalk exhibit, a picture book is displayed over a series of 20 signs, encouraging young readers to walk the path as they read along. The StoryWalk is co-sponsored by the Longview Public Library and the Longview Parks & Recreation Department.

Artist needed to paint youth mural

The Longview Public Library is seeking a local artist to paint a mural for the city’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

The mural will be located in the youth services area on the lower floor of the library. The mural should show the history of Longview “from indigenous peoples through current day in a playful style appropriate for a library youth area.” It should have a “youthful look and feel including hide and seek squirrels and more,” according to the city.

The project is being paid for by the Longview Library Foundation with a $1,500 artist fee and the cost of materials.

Submit a statement of interest, samples of previous work and an initial concept drawing for the mural, through Dec. 15 to library director Jacob Cole at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview or to jacob.cole@ci.longview.wa.us.

Kelso High donations

People can donate nonperishable food and money at the Kelso High School Associated Student Body office through Dec. 21.

The donations collected will provide food boxes to local Kelso students and families facing food insecurities this winter break. Contact Nancy Baldwin at 360-501-1993 for more information.

City leaf pickup through January

Leaves from city of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city’s stormwater division, according to officials.

Place leaves, without branches or sticks, in rows about 1 foot from the curb to allow for drainage and to make it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up, suggests the city. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2023, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

For details or questions, call 360-442-5621.

