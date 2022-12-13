Cowlitz County events: Check out these events, donation drives and city service reminders

Artist needed for youth mural

The Longview Public Library is seeking a local artist to paint a mural for the city’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

The mural will be located in the youth services area on the lower floor of the library and should include the history of Longview “from indigenous peoples through current day in a playful style appropriate for a library youth area," according to the city.

The project is being paid for by the Longview Library Foundation with a $1,500 artist fee and the cost of materials.

Submit a statement of interest, samples of previous work and an initial concept drawing for the mural, through Dec. 15 to library director Jacob Cole at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview or to jacob.cole@ci.longview.wa.us.

Toy drive

An R.A. Long student organization aimed at creating future medical workers is collecting holiday toy donations through Dec. 20. More than 30 students in the school's HOSA - Future Medical Professionals group are collecting money and new and unwrapped toys. HOSA stands for Health Occupation Students of America.

People can donate online to the national nonprofit Toys for Tots at tiny.cc/HOSAToyDrive or by bringing a donation to the R.A. Long High School foyer or STEM lab room 109 to benefit the Longview shelter Community House on Broadway.

During the group's monthly service project in November, students collected, then donated 235 pounds of litter, 275 pounds of dry cat food and 82 cans of wet food to the Cowlitz County Humane Society.

Kelso High donations

People can donate nonperishable food and money at the Kelso High School Associated Student Body office through Dec. 21.

The donations collected will provide food boxes to local Kelso students and families facing food insecurities this winter break. Contact Nancy Baldwin at 360-501-1993 for more information.

Quilt display

Through Dec. 31, people can view a display of holiday quilts created by community members at the Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library. The event is called the Community Quilters "Peace on Earth" show and will feature displays in a variety of sizes. For more information, call 360-442-5300 or visit longviewlibrary.org.

New story at Longview StoryWalk

The seasonal picture book “May Your Life Be Deliciosa,” by Michael Genhart and Loris Lora will be featured on Dec. 19 on the area’s StoryWalk display at Archie Anderson Park. The book is about the Mexican tradition of making tamales during the holidays.

In the StoryWalk exhibit, a picture book is displayed over a series of 20 signs, encouraging young readers to read along as they walk a path. The StoryWalk is co-sponsored by the Longview Public Library and the Longview Parks & Recreation Department. For more information, call 360-442-5300 or visit longviewlibrary.org.

City leaf pickup through January

Leaves from city of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city’s stormwater division, according to officials.

Place leaves, without branches or sticks, in rows about 1 foot from the curb to allow for drainage and to make it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up, suggests the city. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2023, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

For details or questions, call 360-442-5621.

— The Daily News

