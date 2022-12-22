Cowlitz County events: A class meetup, grange awards ceremony and more holiday events

Kelso light show

The second annual Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park drive-through event held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kelso and the Cowlitz PUD, takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23 at Tam O’Shanter Park.

The drive-through event includes lighted displays including Santa, penguins, elves, reindeer, holiday trains, gigantic snowflakes and more, according to a press release.

The suggested donation is $5 per car with the money benefiting some of the Rotary Club of Kelso’s community projects as well as the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund, which benefits local families who need help with their electricity bills. More than $8,000 was donated to the PUD fund in 2021.

Fun runs

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs, which are open to the public. The group is holding a free 5K Jingle Jog, at 7 a.m., Dec. 24 at Stuffy's II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway.

On Dec. 31, they plan to meet at 8:30 a.m. at Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, in Longview for a free run. Then at 11:50 p.m. they will host their Year-to-Year 3.6-mile run at the Elks Memorial Building, 2121 Kessler Blvd. in Longview for a $15 participation fee. For more information and to register, visit www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

KHS class of ’58 meets for lunch

Members of the Kelso High School class of 1958 will meet for a no-host lunch at noon Dec. 27 at the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. Afterward, there will be a reunion planning meeting. For details, call Judi Fouch Peters at 360-577-4584.

Boat parades

The Longview Yacht Club is hosting three lighted boat parades this holiday season: 6 p.m., Dec. 29 at the Kalama riverfront, 6 p.m., Dec. 30 at the Rainier riverfront and 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Willow Grove Park riverfront in Longview.

Organizers say people can come early to the event, called “Lower Columbia Christmas Ships,” to see the lighted boats up close. The Longview parade plans to head down Fisher Slough to the west end of Willow Grove and the Taylor Sands neighborhood. For more information, email lccslyc@gmail.com.

Grange awards

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 is hosting a Grange Gold Sheaf-Silver Star awards and luncheon on Jan. 21 at the Catlin Grange Hall, 205 Shawnee Rd., Kelso. The awards honor Grange members who have reached 50 years for Gold Sheaf and 25 years for Silver Star. The planning meeting will follow the program then a Pomona meeting.

City leaf pickup through January

Leaves from city of Longview maintained trees may be placed in the streets through January for pick up by the city’s stormwater division, according to officials.

Place leaves, without branches or sticks, in rows about 1 foot from the curb to allow for drainage and to make it easier for the street sweeper to pick them up, suggests the city. Yard debris is the property owner’s responsibility. For a fee, leaves from non-city owned trees can be taken through April 15, 2023, to the Waste Control Transfer Station, 1150 Third Ave., Longview.

For details or questions, call 360-442-5621.

— The Daily News

