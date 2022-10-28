Cowlitz County Elections Office to be open Veterans Day to process ballots

The Cowlitz County Elections Office will be open on Veterans Day, Friday Nov. 11 to tally votes from the Nov. 8 general election, while the rest of the county building will be closed.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. until ballot processing is completed that day, according to the office.

Initial results are scheduled to be posted soon after the deadline for ballots at 8 p.m., Election Day, said Hayley Johnson, county elections manager.

Staff will post another round of unofficial results by 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 as well. The election will be certified on Nov. 29, Johnson said.

Johnson said she expects a lot of ballots to be turned in on Election Day because that is what happened in the August primary. She said elections offices across the state are expecting the same.