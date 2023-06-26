The Cowlitz County Drug Court has been honored as the Impactful Program of the Year 2023 by the Rotary Club of Kelso.

On June 15, during the Kelso Rotary's meeting, the award was presented to Judge Michael Evans, Candice Foultner and Angie Meyers, who serve as adult drug court case managers, and Jade Cassio, the juvenile and family court case manager.

Accepting the award on behalf of the program was Adam Pithan, the Cowlitz County Therapeutic Courts manager.

Drug Court is a Cowlitz County Superior Court comprehensive 12-month program. It provides eligible participants an opportunity to receive treatment for drug addiction and have their current charges dismissed upon successful completion of the program.

Kelso Rotary recognizes Drug Court as a positive force in the community, according to the organization.