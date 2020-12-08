Cowlitz County drive-thru COVID testing begins; Inslee extends restrictions

He also released an additional $50 million to fund business aid grants – on top of $135 million he released in November to help with business grants, rent and other support programs – “because COVID strikes both at our health and our economic wellbeing.” The grants will be administered by the state Department of Commerce, which will give priority to applicants most by the public health orders, including restaurants, gyms or music venues.

“We know this will not eliminate all of the economic suffering people are experiencing. … I know how hard it has been for so many, especially as we head into the holiday season,” Inslee said. “I realize this amount (of money) is not going to solve everyone’s problems related to this pandemic. But I’m grateful we can do $50 million today, so we can get that out the door as soon as possible.”

At a press conference Tuesday, the governor emphasized that his “package of decisions” was made because state health officials are still concerned by the recent rise in COVID-19 activity, and “we still do not have a clear picture of the COVID cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.”