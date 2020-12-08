Cowlitz County drive-thru COVID testing begins; Inslee extends restrictions

Kelso resident Debra Hansen said that when she experienced cold-type symptoms for a couple of days, although she didn’t think it was COVID-19, she wanted to be certain.
She had no luck getting an appointment in the Longview area for a test for the virus.
“You’re not a priority,” Hansen said. “You can’t go anywhere and get a test.”
Then her mom told her that free tests would be offered by Cowlitz County at the county fairgrounds beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8. She got her drive-thru test Tuesday afternoon, and was told she’ll find out if she’s COVID-positive in one to three days.
“I’m surprised the line wasn’t bigger,” she told The Daily News.
The Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department has partnered with Medical Teams International to hold the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds throughout December. Officials hope this will help address a county shortage of COVID-19 tests.
According to the health department, the shortage has occurred in the past two months because the need for tests in the growing pandemic exceeds the local healthcare system’s testing capacity, not because of any lack of testing supplies. Recently, patients have had to wait days or even weeks to get tested for COVID-19.
Demand for testing has increased as virus activity in the county has surged over the past several weeks. Cowlitz County on Tuesday reported 78 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,847.
Citing continued high COVID-19 activity statewide, Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday extended the state’s most recent restrictions for businesses by three weeks, until Jan. 4.
At the Cowlitz County fairgrounds, cars began lining up early Tuesday afternoon about 45 minutes before testing began, said Stefanie Donahue, Health and Human services communications manager. The clinic reached its capacity of about 150 tests and closed about two hours after opening.
The health department expects the first few days of testing to be busy, and those who don’t have symptoms or a recent COVID-19 exposure should wait a few days to attend, Donahue said.
Testing is available Tuesday through Friday until Dec. 30, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The full schedule is attached to this story online at TDN.com.
No appointments are required. Proof of insurance is recommended but not required. Drivers must remain in their vehicle at all times, including while administering the self-swab test.
Support Local Journalism
Medical Teams International (MTI) uses a self-swab test because it is faster and many people are more comfortable doing it themselves, said Leslie Aaron, clinic manager. If someone is unable to self-swab, a staff member will do it for them, she said.
Once someone gets to the front of the line, it takes about six minutes to complete the swab test. Each patient is given a paper with a QR code that allows them to access their test results, which should be available in one to three days.
The tests are processed at the University of Washington laboratory in Seattle, Aaron said.
The organization has held testing clinics or helped test specific populations in Yakima, King, Snohomish, Chelan and Douglas counties, and will begin testing in Pacific County this week, Aaron said.
Medical Teams International has contracted with the state Department of Health to help offer COVID-19 testing since March, according to its website.
The clinic cost the county health department an estimated $80,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, said Ralph Herrera, department spokesperson.
More information about the testing clinic is available at co.cowlitz.wa.us/2802/COVID-19-Testing.
Hours before the testing clinic began, Inslee Tuesday morning extended the state’s most recent restrictions for businesses by three weeks. This means orders prohibiting indoor dining and fitness facilities; limiting retail capacity to 25%; and requiring a two-week quarantine period or one-week quarantine period and a negative COVID-19 test results before any indoor social gatherings will remain in effect through Jan. 4.
He also released an additional $50 million to fund business aid grants – on top of $135 million he released in November to help with business grants, rent and other support programs – “because COVID strikes both at our health and our economic wellbeing.” The grants will be administered by the state Department of Commerce, which will give priority to applicants most by the public health orders, including restaurants, gyms or music venues.
“We know this will not eliminate all of the economic suffering people are experiencing. … I know how hard it has been for so many, especially as we head into the holiday season,” Inslee said. “I realize this amount (of money) is not going to solve everyone’s problems related to this pandemic. But I’m grateful we can do $50 million today, so we can get that out the door as soon as possible.”
At a press conference Tuesday, the governor emphasized that his “package of decisions” was made because state health officials are still concerned by the recent rise in COVID-19 activity, and “we still do not have a clear picture of the COVID cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.”
“If we are unable to arrest or slow down the rate of increase (in cases), what our modelers are showing us is that we are going to be in a very troubled position at the end of this month,” Inslee said. Hospitals will have to “expand surge capacity” and nearly double the number of beds in Intensive Care Units to keep up with the growing number of patients with COVID-19 or otherwise.
“They’re not all COVID patients taking up the ICU beds, which is very important to remember: If COVID overwhelms our medical facilities, every other person with a significant medical need will be affected, not just COVID-19 patients,” Inslee said. “We are all, quite literally, in this together.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.