Cowlitz County drive-thru COVID-19 testing canceled this week
breaking

County testing stock 1

Medical Teams International clinical testing professional Patricia Jaime, left, talks with a driver before administering a COVID-19 test during the first day of Cowlitz County's drive-thru testing clinic at the fairgrounds in Longview on Dec. 8. 

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services canceled drive-thru COVID testing scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday because of "unanticipated staffing limitations." 

The county department partnered with Medical Teams International to hold the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds throughout December. 

Testing should resume next week at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30. The testing site will be closed on Dec. 31 and and Jan. 1. 

The health department recommends those who need to get tested this week contact their healthcare provider. 

The county reported 35 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 2,317. As of Friday, 1,256 of those cases were considered recovered.

Cowlitz County also reported three new COVID-19 deaths, a man in his 90s who was not hospitalized, a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized. All three had underlying health conditions, according to the county. The county has recorded 22 COVID-19 deaths. 

This story will be expanded.

