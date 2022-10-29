Cowlitz County District 3 race breaks fundraising record; reports show support among local candidates

The race for Cowlitz County’s most rural district has passed a high fundraising threshold set for the same seat eight years ago, while campaign donations are also showing which candidates and elected officials support each other.

The two Cowlitz County District 3 commissioner candidates have raised a combined total of about $43,845, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. District 3 includes West Longview, Rose Valley, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and rural northern Cowlitz County.

Appointed incumbent John Jabusch, running as an independent, has raised $33,340, the most of any Cowlitz County-level race dating back to 2008. Republican challenger Rick Dahl has raised $10,505.

County commissioner races typically bring in the most money out of all county-level races, many of which often are uncontested. However, a high-profile sheriff’s race in 2018 and a 2014 county prosecutor's race also make the list of the top 10 highest amounts raised by a Cowlitz County candidate, according to the PDC.

In 2014, the two District 3 candidates, also a Republican and independent, raised a total of $39,465. Republican Mark Smith received nearly $25,000 in contributions while running against former commissioner Joe Gardner, who raised $14,525.

Jabusch has received 24 donations of $1,000 from local business owners, residents and businesses, including his own, Pro Caliber Motorsports. The commissioner has received $200 from former 19th District Sen. Dean Takko, $200 from Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski, and $50 from Sheriff Brad Thurman, who also endorsed him.

Fellow Commissioner Dennis Weber, a Republican; Gardner; and the five Cowlitz County mayors have endorsed Jabusch, as well as the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council.

Dahl has received mostly small donations from individuals, including $300 from 2018 commissioner candidate Jerry Cooper and $100 from Jonalee Mortensen, Commissioner Arne Mortensen's wife. He's also received $500 each from Ellen Parypa, Chehalis Livestock Market co-owner, and Sutinen Consulting, a Longview technology services company.

Commissioner Mortensen has supported Dahl since advocating for him to fill Gardner's seat last fall. Dahl has also campaigned with and been endorsed by other Republican candidates including state Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire, as well as Cowlitz County Sheriff candidate Rob Gibbs.

Incumbent Thurman is leading fundraising in the sheriff's race with $16,188 in contributions compared to $12,597 for Gibbs.

Thurman has received small donations from Weber and Karnofski as well as state Sen. Jeff Wilson and Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis. Jabusch and his wife have both contributed $500 to Thurman.

The biggest names among Gibbs' donors are Dahl and Mortensen's wife.

Coroner race

In the first contested general election race since 1994, four-term incumbent Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson is not taking donations or endorsements.

Davidson said he is running as an independent and not accepting funding or official endorsements to be in line with accreditation guidelines for the National Association of Medical Examiners and International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. The guidelines don't specifically mention election campaigns but state members of the organization should "perform their duties without prejudice or partiality towards any person or institution."

Davidson has spent $4,740 of his own money on his campaign, and has shared letters of support on his campaign Facebook page, including from current contracted Cowlitz County Forensic Pathologist Clifford Nelson.

Republican challenger Dana Tucker has raised about $7,500, including $500 from Pacific Northwest Forensic Pathologists, $500 from Tacoma forensic pathologist Emmanuel Lacsina and $200 from the Cowlitz County Republican Women's Club. Weber and Thurman each donated $100 and endorsed Tucker.

State House races

The state House race for the 19th District's position 2 has the lowest contributions in House Districts 19 and 20 this year, despite being the most competitive. Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, has received $48,370 in campaign contributions in his re-election campaign, and his opponent Cara Cusack has raised $22,370.

In the other District 19 race, Rep. Jim Walsh has raised $125,000, dwarfing the $17,943 raised by his Democrat challenger Kelli Hughes-Ham.