Cowlitz County directs law enforcement to ignore 'unconstitutional mandates' related to Second Amendment

After sending the draft to the commissioners, sheriff and prosecuting attorney a couple weeks ago, Mortensen said the board “hashed out” the language during last Wednesday’s meeting.

Mortensen said he didn’t receive comments on the resolution from the county prosecuting attorney or the sheriff. The Board of Commissioners is responsible for funding both agencies.

Sheriff Brad Thurman said Tuesday he read over the resolution and didn’t object.

Commissioner Dennis Weber proposed several changes to Mortensen’s original draft, including adding “except by due process of law” to the clause stating there is no constitutional authority to restrict individual unalienable rights.

Weber said it was important to acknowledge that rights can be infringed on by due process if someone has committed serious crimes.

Mortensen said he argued against adding the phrase because he didn’t want to make the resolution confusing.

“Certainly when someone is taken into custody they take away their guns,” he said. “We have the mentality where common sense doesn’t apply, so we have to specify certain things.”