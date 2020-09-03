 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County deputies help recover stolen ring
Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies this week helped a Kelso woman recover her $2,500 stolen ring. 

The woman reported Wednesday that her 14-carat gold and 1-carat diamond ring had been stolen sometime between the night of Aug. 25 and the morning of Aug. 26., according to the police call log. 

The woman told police two people had visited her at her Ostrander home during that time, and she believed one of them took the ring. She estimated that the ring was worth about $2,500. 

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said deputies found the ring during a search of local pawn records. They recovered it from the shop and gave it back to its owner, he said. 

"That's one thing we tend to do," Brightbill said of searching the pawn records. "We look for those kinds of things with jewelry thefts ... because those are worth a chunk (of money)."

Deputies are still trying to locate the suspect, Brightbill said. 

