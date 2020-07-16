Cowlitz County deputies arrest suspected porch pirate, look for another

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman suspected in a recent package theft in Longview and are looking for a possible porch pirate accomplice.

Officers arrested Stephanie R. Suttles, 25, of Longview shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Cowlitz Sgt. Rob Stumph saw Suttles driving while patrolling the Inglewood Drive area, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

When Stumph attempted to stop her, Suttles drove away "at a high rate of speed," according to the sheriff's office. She was arrested after a brief pursuit and booked into Cowlitz County Jail on charges of attempting to elude, illegal use of a trip permit and the outstanding warrant.

Deputy Trevor Wolff, who assisted in the arrest, noted several items in Suttles' vehicle, including a purse with a distinctive pattern. Wolff later saw a social media post describing a theft of Amazon deliveries, which contained similar items, from a residence on Inglewood Drive, the post says.

Wolff contacted the victim, who identified the items in Suttles' vehicle as the same items stolen from in front of her house. Surveillance video from the victim's home showed a male passenger get out of Suttles' vehicle, steal packages from the porch, then get back into the car, which drove off.