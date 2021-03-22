 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz County Department of Building and Planning closed Tuesday-Thursday
0 comments

Cowlitz County Department of Building and Planning closed Tuesday-Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County Department of Building and Planning office will be closed to the public Tuesday through Thursday for system upgrades and staff training, according to a press release. 

The department is transitioning to a new online permit system and during this time its ability to accept new permit applications will be restricted, according to the release. Inspection services will be available during the closure. 

Normal operation hours will resume Monday. 

For more information and instructions for new permit applications or permits that are ready to issue, visit www.cowlitz.wa.us/138/Building-Planning

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News