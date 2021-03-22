Cowlitz County Department of Building and Planning closed Tuesday-Thursday

The Cowlitz County Department of Building and Planning office will be closed to the public Tuesday through Thursday for system upgrades and staff training, according to a press release.

The department is transitioning to a new online permit system and during this time its ability to accept new permit applications will be restricted, according to the release. Inspection services will be available during the closure.

Normal operation hours will resume Monday.

For more information and instructions for new permit applications or permits that are ready to issue, visit www.cowlitz.wa.us/138/Building-Planning.

