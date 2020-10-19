Cowlitz County Democrats: Post encouraging write-in commissioner a fake

A photo that appears to be a Facebook post from the group encouraging voters to write in Rosemary Siipola for County Commissioner District 1 was fabricated, Cowlitz County Democrats said Monday.

The picture, which appears to be a screenshot of a Cowlitz Democrats Facebook post, was posted by two different individuals in private Facebook groups Citizens for Kalama on Saturday and Cowlitz County News on Sunday. The post was apparently removed from Cowlitz County News on Monday afternoon.

Summer O’Neill, chair of the Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee, said in an email the post did not originate from any of the committee’s social media accounts.

“While the lengths to which some people will go to spread disinformation are no longer surprising, it is especially disappointing to see our organization’s name and logo manipulated to mislead voters,” O’Neill said.

Siipola, a Democrat, ran for the commissioner seat against Arne Mortensen and Will Finn, both Republicans, and lost during the August primary. Siipola said Monday she is not running a write-in campaign and it would be illegal for her to do so.

According to state law, individuals cannot file as a write-in candidates in the general election if they filed for the same office at the preceding primary or if their name was on the ballot in the primary.

