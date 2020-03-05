Cowlitz County declares novel coronavirus emergency

Although no local cases have been reported, the Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday declared an emergency due to the “significant health threat” posed by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

An emergency declaration allows governments to increase their ability to respond to public health emergencies.

The county’s Wednesday declaration “identifies shortages of necessary resources,” according to the press release. County Commissioner Joe Gardner said the county and local healthcare providers have run into a shortage of alcohol-based hand sanitizer and N95 face masks.

The public is urged to follow guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and from the State Department of Health: “If you’re sick, stay home. Call your medical provider if you have trouble breathing or if your symptoms worsen. Otherwise, sick people should stay home.”

