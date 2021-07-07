Cowlitz County crews work to help contain Wenatchee fire

Local fire crews have deployed to help contain the 14,000-acre Batterman Fire near Wenatchee, marking the first response of the summer.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Sanders said there are five Cowlitz 2 people out, paired with crews from Fire Districts 1 and 5 in Woodland and Kalama, as well as Wahkiakum.
“We typically work together with our neighboring districts to put enough people and vehicles in a team atmosphere to deploy to fires like this,” Sanders said. “This was the first one of the season for sending crews out.”
The team left Sunday and typically is deployed for up to two weeks, Sanders said. During the summer and early fall, he said every week Cowlitz 2 and local districts have a team identified to deploy in case they are called on to help.
Sanders said last year there were about a dozen deployments, but each year is different. While some years the first call out comes in June, Sanders said this time of year is typical for a call for aid.
“This is about the right time where we start to see fires pop and start to get busy going other places,” Sanders said.
Local crew members also have been deployed to be part of incident management teams, Sanders said. Two Cowlitz 2 members are deployed for those teams in Oregon.
Batterman fire
The fire was first reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday roughly a mile northeast of Pangborn Memorial Airport, according to the Wenatchee World. The cause is unknown, and while 80 structures are threatened, none have been damaged so far.
Resources from Douglas County and various local fire departments were called out for the initial response, according to the federal fire-tracking database Inciweb.
“Within the first few hours the fire spread quickly in grass and additional firefighters were called from the Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service,” Inciweb said. “Due to the extreme terrain with steep drainages and cliffs, firefighters on the ground had trouble getting direct access to parts of the fire.”
Firefighting aircraft were called out to drop retardant and water, and when winds shifted Sunday night and pushed the fire toward Rock Island Grade, an interagency incident management team was called in to provide additional support and sent out evacuation warnings. By Monday evening, the fire had grown to about 4,000 acres, and there were 177 people and 36 engines responding. Tuesday, the fire was at about 7,900 acres and 10% containment, with 228 personnel out.
Wednesday, the fire was at more than 14,300 acres and 20% containment, with 350 personnel responding. Strong winds and incoming thunderstorms are a concern, according to Inciweb, but crews made progress toward containment by digging fire break lines and lighting small controlled fires along the lines to remove fuel.
Political responses
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday declared a statewide state of emergency due to the risk of wildfires, including a statewide ban on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30.
“Washington is facing a historic drought and we have already experienced record-breaking heat. We must be vigilant in our efforts to prevent wildfires, and the loss of life and destruction of land and property that comes with them,” Inslee said in a press release.
The order has some burn ban exceptions such as the use of gas-fueled stoves in some circumstances and small, recreational campfires in contained structures on a person’s private property. It also activates the Washington National Guard to assist in wildfire suppression efforts.
“We have seen a record-breaking number of fires for this early in the summer,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a press release. “Extreme drought conditions leave communities across our state at risk as fire danger continues to climb. I’m asking everyone to do their part to and take precautions to prevent wildfires. Our firefighters on the frontlines depend on us to help keep them safe.”
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), said in a Wednesday statement that she’s “glad Governor Inslee is taking action at the state level.”