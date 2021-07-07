Cowlitz County crews work to help contain Wenatchee fire

Local fire crews have deployed to help contain the 14,000-acre Batterman Fire near Wenatchee, marking the first response of the summer.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Sanders said there are five Cowlitz 2 people out, paired with crews from Fire Districts 1 and 5 in Woodland and Kalama, as well as Wahkiakum.

“We typically work together with our neighboring districts to put enough people and vehicles in a team atmosphere to deploy to fires like this,” Sanders said. “This was the first one of the season for sending crews out.”

The team left Sunday and typically is deployed for up to two weeks, Sanders said. During the summer and early fall, he said every week Cowlitz 2 and local districts have a team identified to deploy in case they are called on to help.

Sanders said last year there were about a dozen deployments, but each year is different. While some years the first call out comes in June, Sanders said this time of year is typical for a call for aid.

“This is about the right time where we start to see fires pop and start to get busy going other places,” Sanders said.