Cowlitz County COVID cases may have peaked

Cowlitz County reported a high level of COVID-19 activity for the second week in a row, but cases appear to have peaked and are decreasing, according to the health department.
The county recorded 79 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, according to the health department’s weekly report. (This is the most up-to-date rate because the most recent six days of data are considered incomplete.) The county recorded 81 new cases per 100,000 from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
If rates remain in the high range of above 75 per 100,000 for more than three weekly reports or if COVID-19 activity accelerates, the department will recommend all school districts return to remote learning, according to the report. The county was within or below the moderate level of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 for seven-and-a-half weeks, and has been in the high level since Sept. 8 through Sept. 21.
The percent of positive tests increased to 8.6% for the week of Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, up from 3.6% the previous week, according to the report. The state recommends caution at 5%.
It appears virus activity peaked during the week of Sept. 16 to Sept. 22 and has decreased since then, according to the report.
For about one-third of COVID-19 cases reported in the past month, the likely location of transmission is unknown, according to the according to the county health department. The category includes those who truly don't know where they may have been exposed and those who are unwilling to disclose information, according to the report.
Other sources of transmission in COVID-19 cases in the past month include 25% household contacts, 17% social gatherings, 13% faith-based gatherings, 9% workplaces and 6% caregivers or congregate settings.
Cowlitz County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 710. As of Friday, 554 cases were considered recovered. Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
Wahkiakum County Monday reported a seventh COVID-19 case, an individual who has already recovered, according to the health department. The individual was moving to the county when the positive test result was reported to their original location a few months ago, said Chris Bischoff, county health and human services director. The person quarantined at the time and all close contacts were in their other location. The case was recently shifted to Wahkiakum County since the individual is now a county resident, he said.
