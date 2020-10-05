Cowlitz County COVID cases may have peaked

Cowlitz County reported a high level of COVID-19 activity for the second week in a row, but cases appear to have peaked and are decreasing, according to the health department.

The county recorded 79 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 16 to Sept. 29, according to the health department’s weekly report. (This is the most up-to-date rate because the most recent six days of data are considered incomplete.) The county recorded 81 new cases per 100,000 from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.

If rates remain in the high range of above 75 per 100,000 for more than three weekly reports or if COVID-19 activity accelerates, the department will recommend all school districts return to remote learning, according to the report. The county was within or below the moderate level of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 for seven-and-a-half weeks, and has been in the high level since Sept. 8 through Sept. 21.

The percent of positive tests increased to 8.6% for the week of Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, up from 3.6% the previous week, according to the report. The state recommends caution at 5%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It appears virus activity peaked during the week of Sept. 16 to Sept. 22 and has decreased since then, according to the report.