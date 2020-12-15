Cowlitz County COVID cases, hospitalizations up as vaccine arrives

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase as local health organizations prepare for the arrival of the first vaccine and its distribution to high risk health care workers starting Thursday.
As of noon Tuesday, Dec. 15, 20,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had arrived in Washington. Although Cowlitz County did not directly receive a portion of the initial allocation, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver is sharing some of its doses with PeaceHealth St. John.
Southwest received nearly 4,000 doses Tuesday, and PeaceHealth will begin vaccinating workers in Vancouver on Wednesday and at St. John in Longview on Thursday, said spokesman Randy Querin.
The first doses will go to “priority health care workers” who give hands-on care to confirmed COVID-19 patients, then to other high-risk caregivers providing face-to-face care, Querin said. Even so, there won’t be enough vaccine in this first delivery to meet these needs, he said.
Querin said Tuesday PeaceHealth will reserve half the allocation for the required second dose. Although the federal government plans to hold back vaccine for a second dose, Peace Health decided to save the doses itself to make sure all front-line workers can be fully vaccinated without relying on an uncertain supply line, he said.
The organization expects to vaccinate about 75 people per day, Querin said Tuesday. Eligible workers will be contacted by PeaceHealth’s employee healthcare department, he said. PeaceHealth is not requiring staff be vaccinated but it’s strongly recommended. There will be no charge to caregivers to get the vaccine, Querin said.
Washington’s first 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed to 17 sites in 13 counties this week. By the end of December, the state expects to get a total 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The expected approval of a vaccine developed by Moderna means the state should get about 183,800 doses of that offering by the end of the month.
A FDA analysis Tuesday found Moderna’s vaccine was safe and effective, and the agency could give a green light for its use later this week, the Associated Press reported.
Various hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in the state are fully-enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers, including Kaiser Permanente in Cowlitz County.
Cowlitz Family Health Center’s applications for its clinics to provide COVID-19 vaccines are under review as of Tuesday, said Dian Cooper, CEO. The organization doesn’t have a date of when it will receive vaccines but estimates January at the earliest, Cooper said in an email.
Family Health Center is identifying which employees fit in the high risk workers category and will get an allocation of vaccine for eligible employees as soon as it can, Cooper said. Employees may choose to go to their primary care providers for the vaccine, she said.
State guidelines for phase 1a direct providers to prioritize vaccines for workers in health care at the highest risk, including workers caring for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in different settings, COVID-19 testing site staff and emergency medical service responders.
As vaccinations begin, state health officials Tuesday reminded people it’s important to continue social distancing, wearing face masks and other measures to stop COVID-19 from spreading.
Cowlitz County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,088.
The county recorded 415 new cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, up from 392 cases per 100,000 from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1, according to the health department’s latest report.
Case counts lowered over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend but rose about 20% higher than pre-holiday levels the following week, according to the report. An average of 31 cases were identified each day the week prior to Thanksgiving. The week after, the county saw an average 38 cases each day, according to the report. This was before drive-thru clinics began on Dec. 8, and future reports will account for the increase in testing, according to the county.
About 14.5% of Cowlitz County tests came back positive between Nov. 7 and Nov. 20, the most recent two weeks of data available from the state. This is well above the 5% level of caution from the state and the state average of 9%, according to the report.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing, with 21 residents admitted between Nov. 8 and Nov. 21, according to the county report.
Four virus patients are currently hospitalized at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. This does not represent all the county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.
Cowlitz County Superior Court Tuesday extended the suspension of jury trials through Feb. 28, 2021 because of the continued surge in cases.
All other in-person Superior Court matters were suspended Tuesday through Feb. 28, according to the court press release. All defendants and litigants are required to appear for scheduled hearings via Zoom.
Wahkiakum County reported one new case Tuesday, bringing its total to 45.
