Cowlitz County COVID cases, hospitalizations up as vaccine arrives

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase as local health organizations prepare for the arrival of the first vaccine and its distribution to high risk health care workers starting Thursday.

As of noon Tuesday, Dec. 15, 20,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had arrived in Washington. Although Cowlitz County did not directly receive a portion of the initial allocation, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver is sharing some of its doses with PeaceHealth St. John.

Southwest received nearly 4,000 doses Tuesday, and PeaceHealth will begin vaccinating workers in Vancouver on Wednesday and at St. John in Longview on Thursday, said spokesman Randy Querin.

The first doses will go to “priority health care workers” who give hands-on care to confirmed COVID-19 patients, then to other high-risk caregivers providing face-to-face care, Querin said. Even so, there won’t be enough vaccine in this first delivery to meet these needs, he said.

Querin said Tuesday PeaceHealth will reserve half the allocation for the required second dose. Although the federal government plans to hold back vaccine for a second dose, Peace Health decided to save the doses itself to make sure all front-line workers can be fully vaccinated without relying on an uncertain supply line, he said.