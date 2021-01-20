Cowlitz County COVID cases hit new high as vaccine plan moves forward

Cowlitz County moved into the next phase of the state's COVID-19 vaccine plan Wednesday as its case rate continues to increase, exceeding pre-holiday levels, according to the health department.
The health department announced late Wednesday that vaccine providers in the county are beginning to vaccinate people eligible in phase 1b of the state's plan, including those aged 65 years and older or 50 years and older who live in a multigenerational households.
Eligible people in the second category include those 50 and older who are not able to live independently and are either receiving care from a paid or unpaid caregiver, who are living with someone who works outside the home, or who are living with and caring for a grandchild.
When the governor moved the state into phase 1b on Monday, Cowlitz County health officials said the county would move forward later in the week because providers weren't ready and limited vaccine supply.
Providers in the county are continuing to vaccinate people eligible in phase 1a, including healthcare workers, high-risk first responders and long-term care facility staff and residents.
Those eligible for vaccination under phase 1a or the first tier of 1b should contact their healthcare provider to schedule an appointment, according to the county. Eligible people who don't have a healthcare provider can submit a request to the county by emailing askcowlitzhealth@co.cowlitz.wa.us.
Not everyone eligible will be able to get vaccinated right away, according to the county health department.
“While we are pleased to widen access to COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine supply and provider capacity is currently limited,” said Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Interim Director Carole Harrison. “We ask that the public remain patient as more doses arrive.”
Cowlitz County facilities had administered 2,027 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health. More than 2,800 county residents received the first dose of the vaccine as of Monday, according to the department.
Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties are planning for community vaccination sites across the region and announced Wednesday the arrival of an incident management team to help.
Two weeks ago, Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties, with help from the state, submitted a request for a Type 1 incident management team, which FEMA approved over the weekend, according to the press release. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 3 — made up of federal, state and local representatives with experience handling complex incidents — arrived in Clark County Tuesday, according to Clark County Public Health.
The counties will work with the team to establish multiple vaccination sites in the region, including some mobile sites for vaccination at high-risk workplaces, according to the press release. Other community partners, such as healthcare providers and schools, will be involved as well.
“We are thrilled to have Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 3 in Southwest Washington,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, health officer for the counties. “Through a coordinated effort between the incident management team, the three counties and community partners, we will be able to more quickly and efficiently get people in Southwest Washington vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Details about the vaccination sites, including locations and opening dates, are not yet available. Updates will be provided in the coming days.
Opening the vaccination sites will require collaboration with the state Department of Health, including funding and vaccine supply, according to the press release.
Clark County Public Health is working to get additional information from the state Department of Health about the governor’s Monday announcement that a community testing site will open at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield next week.
Cowlitz County reported increase in COVID-19 activity, with 481 new cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13, up from 428 cases per 100,000 from Dec. 23 to Jan. 5.
The highest rate before Christmas was 438 new cases per 100,000 from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15.
It will be more clear in two weeks if this increase is a post-holiday bump that will decrease or if case counts will continue to rise, according to the health department data report.
According to the report, the county saw an average of 40 new cases per day from tests completed from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, up from an average of 34 daily cases the previous week.
Cowlitz County Wednesday reported 32 new cases and one new death, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized.
In the past several weeks the county has recorded an increase in COVID-19 deaths, with 24 of the 33 total deaths reported since the beginning of December.
The county's COVID-19 death rate was previously lower than but is now on par with the state rate, according to the report.
COVID-19 hospital admissions may have leveled off since early November but recent hospitalization data may be underreported for the county, according to the report.