Cowlitz County COVID cases hit new high as vaccine plan moves forward

Not everyone eligible will be able to get vaccinated right away, according to the county health department.

“While we are pleased to widen access to COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine supply and provider capacity is currently limited,” said Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Interim Director Carole Harrison. “We ask that the public remain patient as more doses arrive.”

Cowlitz County facilities had administered 2,027 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health. More than 2,800 county residents received the first dose of the vaccine as of Monday, according to the department.

Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties are planning for community vaccination sites across the region and announced Wednesday the arrival of an incident management team to help.

Two weeks ago, Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties, with help from the state, submitted a request for a Type 1 incident management team, which FEMA approved over the weekend, according to the press release. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 3 — made up of federal, state and local representatives with experience handling complex incidents — arrived in Clark County Tuesday, according to Clark County Public Health.