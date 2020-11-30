Cowlitz County COVID activity up; state announces exposure notification app

When voluntarily activated, phones with WA Notify use Bluetooth technology to exchange random codes with the phones of other nearby users, according to the governor’s office. It does this without revealing a user’s identity or location.

Users who test positive for COVID-19 can enter a verification code provided by public health into WA Notify, so that other users who have been near them within the last 14 days can be anonymously alerted and take appropriate action. The exposure notification includes instructions on what next steps to take if exposed.

The tool does not store any personal information, track users’ locations, share who tests positive, share who is contacted if a user tests positive or share personal information with developers or the Department of Health, Inslee said Monday.

WA Notify is free and can be enabled in iPhone settings or downloaded as an app from the Google Play Store for Android phones. Users can opt out at any time.

Several states including Virginia, New York and Colorado are using similar technology, according to the Department of Health.

The more people who use WA Notify, the more effective it will be in preventing spread of the virus, Inslee said. By Monday afternoon, more than 200,000 Washington residents activated the feature, he said.

