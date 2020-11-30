Cowlitz County COVID activity up; state announces exposure notification app

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 activity is continuing to rapidly increase and shows no sign of slowing down, according to the health department.
As part of an effort to slow COVID-19 spread across Washington, the state Monday announced a new smartphone feature to notify those exposed to the virus by other users.
In the first update since Wednesday, Cowlitz County on Monday reported 165 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,541.
The county recorded 346 new cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 11 to Nov. 24, according to the health department’s data report. The two-week period includes a record single-day high of 61 positive tests taken on Nov. 23, according to the report.
The county had not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.
The Longview School District Monday reported five COVID-19 cases in the district from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25. Case reporting on the website lags behind the date listed because the district investigates each case and does contact tracing. The district also moved the majority of students to full distance learning effective Nov. 30.
A Robert Gray student exposed to the virus at school tested positive Nov. 21, and on Nov. 24 a staff member at Robert Gray also reported a positive test after being exposed at school, according to school officials.
The other three cases were not school exposures, and include a Northlake student on Nov. 22, a district office staff member on Nov. 24 and a Cascade staff member on Nov. 25.
No new cases were reported Monday on the Castle Rock or Kelso school district dashboards.
Support Local Journalism
Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services Monday confirmed active community spread of COVID-19 throughout the county and urged residents to follow health guidelines. The county reported 11 new COVID-19 cases over the last four days, bringing the total to 33.
A “small number” of the cases have limited connection to the Wahkiakum School District, but the school will remain open because of stringent safety measures, according to the health department.
On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health launched WA Notify, a smartphone feature to alert residents if they spent time near another app user who later tests positive for COVID-19.
WA Notify uses privacy-preserving technology jointly developed by Google and Apple and works without collecting or revealing any location or personal data, according to the governor’s office.
“Secure, private and anonymous exposure notification technology is an important tool for Washington,” Inslee said in a statement. “We’ve deployed WA Notify in 29 languages so as many Washington residents as possible can protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities. I encourage everyone to start using WA Notify today so we can continue to work together to contain this virus.”
When voluntarily activated, phones with WA Notify use Bluetooth technology to exchange random codes with the phones of other nearby users, according to the governor’s office. It does this without revealing a user’s identity or location.
Users who test positive for COVID-19 can enter a verification code provided by public health into WA Notify, so that other users who have been near them within the last 14 days can be anonymously alerted and take appropriate action. The exposure notification includes instructions on what next steps to take if exposed.
The tool does not store any personal information, track users’ locations, share who tests positive, share who is contacted if a user tests positive or share personal information with developers or the Department of Health, Inslee said Monday.
WA Notify is free and can be enabled in iPhone settings or downloaded as an app from the Google Play Store for Android phones. Users can opt out at any time.
Several states including Virginia, New York and Colorado are using similar technology, according to the Department of Health.
The more people who use WA Notify, the more effective it will be in preventing spread of the virus, Inslee said. By Monday afternoon, more than 200,000 Washington residents activated the feature, he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.