Cowlitz County COVID activity up; long term care facilities report cases

Beacon Hill Rehabilitation and New Westside Terrace Retirement and Assisted Living, all in Longview, did not return calls for comment.

It could not be determined if any of the Longview or Woodland facilities reached this week are among the four facilities reported by the health department.

Cowlitz County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,769. As of Friday, 910 of those cases were considered recovered.

The county recorded 392 new cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1, according to its Monday data report, up from 346 new cases per 100,000 from Nov. 11 to Nov. 24.

The health department anticipates a surge in cases driven by the Thanksgiving holiday, and people infected during the holiday will likely seek out testing in the first and second weeks of December, according to the report. Next week’s report will begin show the effect of Thanksgiving on case counts.

The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.

According to the data report, at least 19 residents were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 between Nov. 15 and Nov. 28, up from 10 admitted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14.