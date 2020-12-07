Cowlitz County COVID activity up; long term care facilities report cases

The Cowlitz County health department Monday reported continued increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as four long term care facilities reporting virus cases.
As of Saturday, health officials said four long term care facilities in the county (which could include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family homes) had active COVID-19 cases: one facility had 20 residents and six staff test positive, with one hospitalization; another had six residents and two staff; another had five residents and three staff; and the last had three residents and eight staff.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services declined to release the names of the four facilities.
“We maintain the operational posture we’ve had to not divulge information that runs the risk of violating patient confidentiality and privacy,” said Ralph Herrera, spokesperson for the county health department.
While the department understands the public interest in cases and outbreak locations, people should assume COVID-19 risk is everywhere and act accordingly, Herrera said.
If the department were on the ground assisting a facility or business with an outbreak, like it did at Foster Farms in the spring, it would acknowledge that, he said.
The stance is not because of a specific legal concern, but because of what Herrera called “an operational standard.”
When The Daily News contacted several long term care facilities in the county Monday, they revealed more details about the extent of COVID-19 infections.
In Longview, a Koelsch Communities spokesperson said Monday that two staff members at Canterbury Inn Assisted Living and Memory Care Community tested positive Dec. 4 and one staff member at Delaware Plaza Assisted Living tested positive on Dec. 1. The cases are considered active for 14 days or if the person tests negative before then, he said.
A spokesman for EmpRes, which owns Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care, both in Longview, said the facility’s cases are reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data is published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
According to the most recent report for the week ending Nov. 22, two Frontier staff and five residents tested positive for COVID-19.
A staff member at Americana Health and Rehabilitation, also in Longview, said Monday that residents are tested weekly and they most recently were all negative for COVID-19.
In Woodland, the Woodland Care Center reported four staff and five residents positive as of Friday, according to its website. Of those, two staff have recovered and two residents with underlying conditions have died. Residents were tested on Nov. 30 and all results came back negative, according to the website.
Beacon Hill Rehabilitation and New Westside Terrace Retirement and Assisted Living, all in Longview, did not return calls for comment.
It could not be determined if any of the Longview or Woodland facilities reached this week are among the four facilities reported by the health department.
Cowlitz County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,769. As of Friday, 910 of those cases were considered recovered.
The county recorded 392 new cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1, according to its Monday data report, up from 346 new cases per 100,000 from Nov. 11 to Nov. 24.
The health department anticipates a surge in cases driven by the Thanksgiving holiday, and people infected during the holiday will likely seek out testing in the first and second weeks of December, according to the report. Next week’s report will begin show the effect of Thanksgiving on case counts.
The county has not reported an updated number of Cowlitz County residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 since Nov. 23 because of the large volume of new cases.
According to the data report, at least 19 residents were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 between Nov. 15 and Nov. 28, up from 10 admitted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14.
Southwest Washington has adequate bed capacity, but is exceeding the state threshold that less than 10% of beds are occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to the report. On average 10.5% of beds are occupied by virus patients, which has more than doubled since late October.
Wahkiakum County reported four new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 43.
In Oregon, the state reported two Columbia County residents died of COVID-19: a 97-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 27 and 68-year-old woman with underlying conditions who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 1. The places of death for both residents are being confirmed, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The county has reported a total of six COVID-19 deaths. Columbia County recorded seven new virus cases Monday, bringing the total to 597.
Due to the surge in cases, Columbia County Public Health is asking that any citizen who tests positive begin reaching out to their close contacts themselves.
“The regional data tells us that there are more active infections in Columbia County than there has been all year,” said Public Health Director Michael Paul in a press release. “But we also know that most people have not been infected and remain susceptible. ... We can limit the amount of death and suffering, as well as further economic hardship, by collectively implementing the guidance to move our county to a lower risk level.”
