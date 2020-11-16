Cowlitz County COVID activity spikes as the governor announces new rules

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The governor’s proclamation states the risk for spreading COVID-19 is higher indoors, especially in poorly-ventilated rooms, and the more people and the longer the interaction, the higher the risk.

In explaining the rationale behind the new restrictions Sunday, State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said the measures are intended to reduce “prolonged close contact indoors with people outside of our household.”

Health officials have learned more about how the virus is transmitted since March, including evidence that the virus can spread through small particles that can travel further than six feet, Lofy said. New scientific evidence on the spread of COVID-19 helped inform the new restrictions because the state has limited data on exactly where people are exposed to the virus, Lofy said.

Lofy said it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact exposure because infected people could have more than one potential exposure, may not remember everywhere they have been in the last two weeks, or don’t want to tell public health that information.

The state tracks outbreaks, classified as two or more COVID-19 cases in one location at the same time, but they only represent a portion of virus transmission, Lofy said.