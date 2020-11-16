Cowlitz County COVID activity spikes as the governor announces new rules

Cowlitz County, along with the state and country, is “in the worst place we’ve ever been” in terms of COVID-19 activity, the county’s top health official said Monday.
Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said he’s hopeful new restrictions the governor announced Sunday will help slow virus transmission and prevent stretching hospital capacity.
“The reason the governor is doing this is because the situation is so dire,” he said. “We have significant issues with hospitalizations increasing and some modeling that shows if we don’t do something things could continue to get pretty bad. ... What I really hope happens is people realize how serious this is.”
Cowlitz County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,090. As of Friday, 747 cases were considered recovered. Three virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
Wahkiakum County reported its 13th COVID-19 case Monday. The person has a connection to the Naselle School District, and the Pacific County health department is working with the district, according to a press release.
The state reported 2,000 cases a day over the weekend and average cases doubled over the past two weeks, according to the Department of Health.
In response to the rapid increase, Gov. Jay Inslee Sunday announced a four-week statewide set of restrictions, most taking effect Monday. Modified restrictions on restaurants will take effect Wednesday.
Indoor gatherings with people outside the household will be prohibited unless they quarantine for the 14 days prior to the social gathering or quarantine for the seven days and receive a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 48-hours prior to the gathering. Outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than five people.
Restaurants and bars will be closed for indoor service, with to-go services and restricted outdoor dining allowed. In-store retail, grocery stores and personal services are limited to 25% of occupancy and must close any congregate areas.
Religious services will be limited to 25% indoor capacity or 200 people, whichever is less, and choirs, bands or ensembles are prohibited from performing. Wedding and funeral ceremonies can go on with limited attendance, but receptions of any size are prohibited indoors.
Indoor service will be closed at fitness facilities and gyms, and youth and adult amateur sporting activities are limited to outdoors only with facial coverings.
Bowling alleys, museums, zoos, aquariums, and movie theaters will be closed for indoor services.
Courts and judicial proceedings are not included in the modifications. Cowlitz County Superior Court will maintain operations as previously set out, including safety measures that meet or exceed recommendations, according to a Monday press release.
Support Local Journalism
The governor’s proclamation states the risk for spreading COVID-19 is higher indoors, especially in poorly-ventilated rooms, and the more people and the longer the interaction, the higher the risk.
In explaining the rationale behind the new restrictions Sunday, State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said the measures are intended to reduce “prolonged close contact indoors with people outside of our household.”
Health officials have learned more about how the virus is transmitted since March, including evidence that the virus can spread through small particles that can travel further than six feet, Lofy said. New scientific evidence on the spread of COVID-19 helped inform the new restrictions because the state has limited data on exactly where people are exposed to the virus, Lofy said.
Lofy said it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact exposure because infected people could have more than one potential exposure, may not remember everywhere they have been in the last two weeks, or don’t want to tell public health that information.
The state tracks outbreaks, classified as two or more COVID-19 cases in one location at the same time, but they only represent a portion of virus transmission, Lofy said.
The food service and restaurant industry has reported 151 outbreaks, the highest of any non-healthcare setting, since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health. The industries with the next-highest number of outbreaks are agriculture, construction, childcare, other and manufacturing.
According to the report, 37 outbreaks have been reported at K-12 schools statewide since the pandemic began.
Outbreak information by county was not immediately available.
In response to possible COVID-19 exposure, Wee Care Day Care in Longview temporarily closed on Nov. 13 to follow the recommendations of public health, according to the state Department of Children, Youth and Families. The facility anticipates reopening on Nov. 30, according to the department.
The most likely source of exposure of Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases in October were household contact 40%, unknown 36%, workplace 15% and social gathering 7%, according to a health department data report. Cases reporting an unknown source of exposure include those who truly don’t know and those not willing to provide that information, according to the report.
In Oregon, Columbia County also saw an uptick in cases and restrictions. The county saw a Nov. 9 increase from 64.5 to 98.6 cases per 100,000, and last week Gov. Kate Brown rolled out a minimum two-week pause, shutting down bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses.
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said that in accordance with Brown’s COVID guidelines, and “out of an abundance of caution,” Rainier’s city hall and public library will both be closed to the public as of Wednesday, Nov. 18. Staff will still be present and people can make appointment for services, if needed, Cole said. The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. has been cancelled.
Sunday evening, Rainier interim Superintendent Joseph Hattrick sent out a letter telling parents that the Nov. 30 start date for Pre-k through third grade hybrid had been delayed. Hattrick assured parents that “our beliefs about the importance of Rainier students learning on campus has NOT changed.”
Hattrick clarified that the delay is not due to new rules from Brown, but the same Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance provided at the end of October.
“I know the delay of hybrid instruction may come as disappointing news but I assure you, we will continue to make it our goal to get students on campus as soon as we can,” Hattrick wrote, adding that some small groups of students might be invited to participate in limited in-person instruction based on academic need in the near future.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.