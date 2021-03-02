Cowlitz County COVID-19 vaccine site to open this week, appointments full

Cowlitz County and Safeway are reopening the COVID-19 vaccination site at the fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday.

Vaccination is by appointment only. Eligible people who live or work in the county can schedule an appointment at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/covidvaccine. Appointments were filled as of 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. There is enough supply to administer just over 1,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone who receives their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Cowlitz County fairgrounds this week will automatically be scheduled to receive their second dose at the site exactly three weeks later, according to the health department.

People who have a vaccination appointment can choose to arrive by car or on foot. Drivers must go through the drive-thru line located at the entrance at Washington Street and Third Avenue. Walkers must enter through the entrance at Seventh Avenue.

Proof of health insurance is recommended, but not required. No other form of personal identification is needed to get vaccinated. People who are getting vaccinated should dress in clothing that allows vaccinators to easily access their upper arm.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.